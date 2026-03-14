Michigan G L.J. Cason Reflects on Decision to Redshirt in 2026-27

Michigan is coming off a win over Ohio State on Friday and now the Wolverines will take on Wisconsin in the Semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. The Maize and Blue have now won three games in a row without their star backup point guard, L.J. Cason, who tore his ACL in the win over Illinois earlier this season.

Instead of getting surgery right away, Cason is with the team in Chicago and will make his way to any NCAA Tournament stop the Wolverines go to.

Following Michigan's win, Cason spoke with reporters and talked about the support he has received since his injury.

"All the staff, Coach Dusty, all the staff, all my teammates," Cason said. "As you see, they all support me, wearing my jersey, all this type of stuff. Everyone, my whole community around me has been grabbing me and just pushing me towards the sun.

"Obviously, it sucks the way I went out, but I think it happened for a reason."

Why he has posptoned his surgery

Tearing his ACL late in the season, Cason and head coach Dusty May came to the conclusion to wait until this season is over to have surgery and he will also redshirt next season. While he is still coming with the team and sitting on the bench, it's allowed Cason to reflect on things.

"It allows me to cherish the moment," Cason said. "Let me reminisce on all the things we did. Vegas, Illinois, the Big Ten Championship. It's just what we've done so far. It definitely allows me to sit and think about how great this team can be. We've got more work to do."

As for redshirting next season, Cason says he wants to come back like himself. If he had rushed it, who knows what kind of player he would've been when he took the court.

"I think I just wanted to come back myself," Cason said. "[Rushing could lead to] coming back not even as good as I am before I left. My goal is to come back way better than I came back now, physically, mentally, and all the rest."

And when Cason does return to the court, his expectations are the same. He hopes to continue where he left off and help his team stack up wins.

"To finish where I left off, just keep winning," Cason said. "I think that's our culture here, keep winning. Basically, just keep winning championships. That's what it's all about."