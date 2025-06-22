Danny Wolf went from unknown to NBA Draft darling — and he’s not done yet
Michigan hoop star Danny Wolf took the long and unconventional path to the NBA Draft. Wolf was a lightly regarded high school recruit with a dream to play at Michigan. The Wolverine staff only offered him a walk-on position, so he took his talents to Yale. Admittedly, he struggled to grasp the change in the college game; the speed and size of players were a significant adjustment.
During his second season at Yale, Wolf's skills caught up with his physical traits, and he dominated. He ended the season averaging 14.1 points per game and 9.7 rebounds per contest. He then transferred to his dream school, the University of Michigan, and broke out on the big stage in Ann Arbor. Wolf was a contender for Big Ten Player of the Year and had numerous highlights while wearing the maize and blue. His ability to pass and run as a 7-footer intrigued NBA scouts, and he entered the NBA Draft following his junior season.
Wolf is projected as a mid to lte first round selection in the 2025 NBA Draft. His skill and size are more than enough for a team to take a chance on the skilled big man. Here is what ESPN basketball analyst Paul Biancardi had to say about Wolf from a scouting perspective.
"Wolf's exceptional passing vision and handle for his size intrigue NBA scouts. He dished out 132 assists this past season, the most by a 7-footer in the past 25 years, according to ESPN Research. He'll need to improve on some defensive liabilities, namely his lack of foot speed in space. Plus, he shot only 59.4% from the free throw line last season. But, Wolf would be a great fit in a five-out scheme."- ESPN Analyst Paul Biancardi