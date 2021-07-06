Sports Illustrated home
Michigan Basketball gets a Big Boost

Michigan's starting point guard may end up being Coastal Carolina transfer Devante Jones now that he has decided to come to Michigan.
Author:
Publish date:

Devante Jones announced that he'd be transferring to Michigan on May 1, but recently had an opportunity to participate in the G League Elite camp, which definitely could've changed his path. Instead, it helped him realize that another year in college, at Michigan, was the right move. Jones has officially decided to withdraw from the NBA Draft, per Andrew Kahn of MLive.

This is a big development for Michigan. Like we saw with Mike Smith last year, a transfer point guard can really elevate a team's play. Like Smith, Jones is a veteran, he's a scorer and he's a leader. The 6-1 guard averaged 19.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.9 rebounds last season. Also like Smith, he can do a little bit of everything on offense, but as a bigger player, he's a little tougher on defense. With that said, it's going to be hard to fit in as perfectly as Smith did. That's not a knock on Jones, it's just a testament to how perfectly Smith bought in and played his role. The former Columbia guard came to Michigan and completely changed his game for the betterment of the team. If Jones can do the same, or adapt however he's asked, Michigan could have another very solid season in 2021.  

Jones has been accepted at Michigan and arrived in Ann Arbor last night per Kahn. Now the Wolverines are just waiting on rising sophomore Hunter Dickinson's decision. If he returns, which is what's expected, Howard and his squad will be primed to repeat as Big Ten Champions in 2021 with a few key returners and the No. 1 recruiting class in the country already on campus. Dickinson has until July 7 to make his decision.

