Dusty May and Dan Hurley Share Lighthearted Moment Ahead of National Title Game

Michigan and UConn are just hours away from tipoff to decide college basketball's national champion for the 2025-26 season in Indianapolis on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While both programs have been intensely focused in their preparations for one another over the past day-plus, both Wolverine head coach Dusty May and UConn coach Dan Hurley have had to juggle preparing for the game with media obligations with various interviews taking place during Final Four weekend leading up to the title game, with hundreds of media outlets on hand to cover the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

On Sunday night, the two coaches were jointly interviewed by CBS and shared a lighthearted moment during their interaction.

May and Hurley's moment

After UConn's miracle win over Duke in the Elite 8 just over a week ago, Hurley's reaction to the game-winning shot by Braylon Mullins went viral while also stirring a bit of controversy when he was shown on camera touching foreheads with official Roger Ayers.

Apr 5, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UConn's head coach Dan Hurley during a press conference ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Both Ayers and Hurley denied there being any animosity toward one another in the moment, as it looked like Ayers was going to tell the UConn coach something about the review after the shot went in, while Hurley leaned in and just happened to make contact with Ayers once Ayers approached him.

Still, it was a viral moment that many college basketball fans were having fun with.

During the joint interview, May was asked if he had ever rubbed foreheads with one of his players when Hurley leaned into May, who returned the favor by leaning forward toward Hurley to touch foreheads to reenact the viral moment in a sense.

May joked that he was "sure he headbutted a few guys" in his prime, while asking Hurley if he did the same action to CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson, or if it was AI.

"That was AI," Hurley responded as the two shared a laugh.

Oh my god Dusty and Danny rubbed foreheads during their joint interview with @AdamZuckerCBS pic.twitter.com/VmmzDCPrWy — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 6, 2026

The Wolverines and Huskies will tip off at 8:50 p.m., with the game airing on TBS and TNT.