Dusty May Explains Why Michigan is Getting Production From Underclassmen

A key part of Michigan basketball's success this season has stemmed around having so many players who are experienced and have been through all of the ups and down that come with playing at that level for so long.

However, in addition to Michigan's veteran presence, there have also been young players who have stepped in to provide a perfect mix and a tremendous amount of depth to this 25-1 Wolverines team.

Sophomore guard L.J. Cason and true freshman guard Trey McKenney have been the main underclassmen to step up, but other young guys, such as Oscar Goodman and Winters Grady (when he's been healthy) have also shown flashes of major potential despite not having expanded roles on the team yet.

After the Wolverines' win over Purdue at Mackey Arena on Tuesday, after Cason and McKenney each scored 13 points, Michigan head coach Dusty May was asked how some of the younger players have been able to play at such a high level for much of the season.

Michigan forward Oscar Goodman (5) attempts a free throw against Oakland during the second half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Monday, November 3, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

May on the success of the young players

May credits his staff for creating a competitive environment and a high standard in practices that has allowed everyone to elevate their games within the program.

"I think when you look at the secret sauce of our program, one of the things is the daily environment and the way our staff—assistant coaches, strength coaches, trainers pour into our guys every day. And every day feels like a game," May said. "Shorter games (in practice) now this time of year, but when L.J. Cason's going head-to-head against Elliot Cadeau every day and there's intent, there's purpose—he's going to get better.

"When our young bigs are battling Morez (Johnson) every single day, that prepares you to be in the fight against Trey Kaufman-Renn. We have some good young players that aren't playing right now. It just takes some time, we talk about it a lot. If you want the shots and the individual stuff—if you want all of that, then you probably have to go play some place where you're not going to be in these meaningful games.

"Trey McKenney's our one freshman who plays every game and significant minutes. He stepped up and he didn't look like a freshman tonight (Tuesday) with the big shots that he made."

Feb 5, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney (1) dribbles against Penn State Nittany Lions guard Melih Tunca (9) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images