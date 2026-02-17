Michigan Guard Touted as ‘Best Backup Point Guard in America’
In this story:
On Monday evening (Feb. 16), college basketball insider Jon Rothstein (CBS Sports), previewed the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines big week of basketball this week, with two top-ten matchups on the horizon. While doing so, Rothstein gave high praise to backup guard L.J. Cason.
“I have talked at length about Michigan’s bench and how good those four players are off the bench,” Rothstein said. “One of those four players is L.J. Cason… Cason has now separated himself as the best backup point guard in college basketball.”
That is high praise for the sophomore guard, who is averaging eight points in 19 minutes a game, while dishing out 2.4 assists. Last week, Cason had a couple of impressive performances, including a career-high 18 points in a 87-75 win over Northwestern on Wednesday (Feb. 11).
“Over the last four games, L.J. Cason is averaging about 13 points and 3.5 assists,” Rothstein said. “As I said last week, if there was one reason of concern for Michigan, it was Elliot Cadeau’s lack of ball security at point guard. Now Dusty May has two options… You have essentially another starter at the most important position in college basketball to back up Elliot Cadeau.”
Cadeau has been a key piece for Michigan all season, averaging 9.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. However, as Rothstein mentioned, at times he has struggled taking care of the ball, currently leading the team with 61 turnovers (2.4 per game).
Looking ahead, if the Wolverines want to finish strong with four ranked opponents on the schedule, they will need high-level production from both Cadeau and Cason down the stretch.
A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2