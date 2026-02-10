Three Michigan Basketball Players Important to Wolverines' Continued Success

Stats might not back up Michigan basketball's bench depth, but when you're watching the Wolverines play basketball, it's apparent that Michigan has one of the deepest benches in all of college basketball. Michigan has a nine-man rotation and the Wolverines' fourth-leading scorer is freshman Trey McKenney, who averages over 10 points off of the bench.

But there is more than just McKenney. Roddy Gayle Jr., Will Tschetter, and LJ Cason are all important to Michigan's success. Each game, somebody different can step up and will the Wolverines to a win. Gayle Jr. has been in a slump, but the trio of McKenney, Tschetter, and Cason has been excellent.

On Monday, head coach Dusty May spoke about his bench play and just how big the aforementioned trio has been for Michigan.

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Well, our entire roster, their minutes fluctuate," May said on Monday. "So that can’t be an excuse for this group, and that’s part of the give and take of being in a position that we’re in. Rarely do you have just a set group that they’re playing for a championship, and they don’t really have to share much, and whatever.

"But I couldn’t be happier with those three guys. I think they’re all finding their place in this group and how to function the best. And they’re all giving a lot because those three players should hear their names called in the starting lineup if that’s what’s important to you. They deserve that. But you know what? We have a lot of guys that deserve that.

"And I have coaches on my staff that deserve to be head coaches, and they’re not. I mean, you don’t always get what you deserve right when you deserve it. But, yes, those three guys are playing good ball, and if you take any of them away, this whole equation looks different."

Insider impressed with Michigan's bench depth

Recently, basketball insider Jon Rothstein touched on the Wolverines and why they could have the best roster in college basketball. Obviously, Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson, and Aday Mara are as good of a trio of big men as there are in college basketball. But Rothstein also touched on Michigan's bench.

“I think when you look at Michigan’s four primary reserves - L.J. Cason, Roddy Gale Jr., Trey McKenney and Will Tschetter - I think if you took those four guys and pared them with one of the frontcourt players that Dusty May starts...(I think) they could (still) finish in the top half of the Big Ten and make the NCAA TOurnament,” Rothstein said. “That is how good Michigan’s roster is.”

Fans can see Michigan back in action on Wednesday night when the Wolverines take on Northwestern.