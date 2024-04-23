Michigan Lands Commitment From 3-Star Guard Lorenzo Cason
This morning, Dusty May and Michigan Basketball landed another commitment, this time with a pledge coming from former FAU signee Lorenzo Cason. Checking in as a 6-2, 190-pound combo guard, Cason joins a laundry list of players who chose the Wolverines this past week, which includes: Rubin Jones, Danny Wolf, Tre Donaldson, Roddy Gayle Jr and Sam Walters.
At this point, the news may sound like deja vu since Michigan has landed so many players from the transfer portal recently, but coach May had a relatively open roster to work with when he was hired last month, and he quickly worked to fill out the Wolverines’ roster.
As a player, Cason is ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 35 combo guard in the country for the 2024 class who can slash to the hoop or pull up for a perimeter shot with the ball in his hands. As a prep star, Cason showed he can withstand contact in the paint and can adjust his shot mid-leap, so he’s a talented finisher around the rim as well. But as a still-growing prospect, Cason has a lot of tools for coach May to work with at the next level.
READ MORE: Dusty May, Michigan Basketball Snag Sam Walters From Transfer Portal
Last August, Cason issued his commitment to the FAU program, but since that time the Owls’ lost their coach to Michigan and forced Cason to reevaluate his decision. During that secondary recruiting process, Cason strongly considered the Florida Gators and even took a visit to Gainesville before taking an official visit to Michigan most recently. Cason’s trip to Ann Arbor was enough for him to shut down his recruitment and announce he’d be reuniting with coach May, this time up in Michigan, and the Wolverines are receiving a savvy floor general.
According to FAUowlsnest.com, coach May praised the rising prospect as a player with a strong feel for the game of basketball as a whole. When referring to Cason, May called him “a throwback to point guards who know when to pass, when to shoot, when to drive, when to create.”
At the prep level, Cason played on an AAU team that was loaded with other future college players, and the future Michigan guard found a way to stand out among a crowded, talented field. In fact, Cason’s 1Family AAU coach Darryl Hardin added that he never believed his team would lose a game that Cason played in. That, by itself, is a testament to the leadership that Cason can provide at the college level in the right system, and it’s the same type of leadership coach May has prioritized in his short time on the job.
What do you think of Dusty May’s ability to add players to Michigan’s squad quickly? Let us know and follow @EricJRutter on Twitter for more Wolverine Digest updates.