Yaxel Lendeborg on LeBron-esque dunk vs. Gonzaga and why he picked Michigan
In this story:
After a Sweet 16 exit, Dusty May knew he had to bring in some more talent entering Year 2 at Michigan. Not only did May go out and land one of the best transfer portal classes, but he landed the crown jewel of the portal -- F Yaxel Lendeborg.
The former two-time AAC Defensive Player of the Year can do it all. He isn't only a shooter, a finisher, and a tenacious rebounder -- but he wants to win and isn't afraid to share the rock with his teammates. Since coming to Ann Arbor, Lendeborg is averaging 15 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.
His numbers aren't gaudy, but they don't need to be. As Lendeborg has quickly learned, Michigan is a deep team with a lot of players. On any given night, anyone on the 9-0 Wolverines can bust out and score 20 points. Coach May starts three big men -- including Lendeborg -- and it's given fits to every team the Wolverines have faced this season.
Lendeborg passed up a chance to enter last season's NBA Draft for a chance to play at Michigan and under May. So far, it's looking like a slam-dunk choice and the Wolverines are off to the races to prove they are the best team in the country.
Recently, Lendeborg sat down with former Michigan big man Tim McCormick on 'Go Blue Hoops!', a part of Hail Media!. He talks to McCormick about his time in Ann Arbor so far, and his path to stardom -- don't miss Lendeborg talking about his incredible dunk against Gonzaga.
You can see the full video from Tim McCormick and Yaxel Lendeborg below onHail Media!'s YouTube page.
