Alabama Star Ryan Williams Shares How Team Is Dealing With Kalen DeBoer, Michigan Rumors
With the unexpected job opening at Michigan, Kalen DeBoer’s name is once again surfacing in coaching carousel conversations, even as he prepares to lead Alabama in the College Football Playoff.
Michigan fired Sherrone Moore Wednesday after “credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member,” according to athletic director Warde Manuel. Moore was later arrested and was arraigned Friday; he faces three charges including felony home invasion.
DeBoer’s name surfaced during Penn State’s meandering coaching search, as rumors swirl about both his job security and his comfort in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
“We are extremely happy here,” DeBoer said earlier this month, before the Nittany Lions hired Iowa State coach Matt Campbell. “Love the challenge, love the grind, love this place. There’s never been any link, there’s never been any conversation, there’s never been any interest either way. I’m glad we can put that to bed right now.”
Michigan represents an even more logical fit for the South Dakota native who has more experience coaching in the Midwest—including stops at Southern Illinois, Eastern Michigan and Indiana—than the Deep South. Sports Illustrated’s Bryan Fischer has DeBoer among his top candidates to take over the Wolverines. One of Alabama’s biggest stars, wide receiver Ryan Williams, isn’t concerned about the chatter however.
“Yeah, of course we see it on TV, but he’s gave his best effort here. Focused on playing against Oklahoma, we’re not really worried about it,” Williams said Friday. “At the end of the day, he serves us 100% and that’s our coach, so we’re going to play for him. External noise is external noise, so we just focus on the internal.”
When asked whether DeBoer has spoken to the team about job rumors, Williams said he hasn’t, but that the team remains focused on what is going on in their locker room.
“He hasn’t really said much,” Williams added, “but that’s kind of like our motto: Just focus on what’s going on internal, because we’ve got to play for each other and all we’re worried about [is] the people internal.”
He doesn’t believe the rumors have impacted the locker room ahead of a big CFP rematch with Oklahoma.
“Not really, we’re not really worried about it if I’m being honest.”
Because the Moore situation occurred after the end of the December early signing period, Michigan may be able to take some time to make the right hire. It may even be able to wait out the Crimson Tide’s Dec. 19 playoff game, the result of which will make a potential DeBoer decision fascinating—if that is the direction that Michigan wants to head in, of course.
Alabama lost to the Sooners 23–21 during the regular season but are 1.5-point favorites in the first-round game, which takes place at Gaylord Family—Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Michigan, meanwhile, is preparing to face Texas in the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31, with Biff Poggi serving as interim coach.