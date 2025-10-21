Dusty May says Michigan star 'didn’t play well' vs. Cincinnati despite massive stat line
Michigan men's basketball will open the season on Monday, November 3 at home against Oakland, and the Wolverines still have plenty of work to according to head coach Dusty May. The Wolverines lost to Cincinnati in their opening exhibition game, 100-98, and May said on Monday that his team didn't play well, but it was promising to score that many points on a bad night.
Star transfer Yaxel Lendeborg led Michigan in the loss to the Bearcats, scoring 31 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in 29 minutes of action. The UAB transfer knocked down 10-of-16 shots. While that stat line might looked good, on Monday, coach May said the staff didn't think Lendeborg played that well.
"Yeah, he had cramps and so it was kind of like, let’s let’s leave him in with cramps to try to win the game or let’s take him out and play the long game and so we just we took him out," May said. "He competed at a high level, but that’s the crazy thing about Yax, as cumulative as a staff, we didn’t feel like he played very well, and he had 31 and 12.
"That shows his ability and how capable he is, but man, he’s a unique talent. The other two, I think we’re getting close. I don’t speak for the medical staff, but it feels like it’s it’s getting much, much closer."
Is Lendeborg where May needs him?
Coming to Ann Arbor, Lendeborg was the star of the AAC last season at UAB. He pondered going to the NBA Draft, but decided to play for May this season before heading to the NBA Draft next season. However, coach May said he is going to continue to make Lendeborg strive to be better and better each game. If the Michigan star scores 40 -- what can he do to score 50 the next?
"No, they’re not. They were not anywhere near where they need to be for him and for us," May said of Lendeborg's habits. "He’s gradually improved. As we told him yesterday, over mountains are more mountains and over that mountain is another mountain. What’s the winner of a pie-eating contest typically get? More pie, so it’s gonna be the same if he gets 40 and 20 next game, we’re gonna be on him about what he needs to work on and improve on, and continue striving to get better. Like I said, he had 31 and 12, and me, personally, I was disappointed. He can play better than that, he can impact winning more than he did, and that just shows how high of a ceiling he has."
So how did Leneborg respond to May's 'tough love'? May didn't quite tell the media, but it sounded like the following day, the big man understood and was happy with being held accountable.
"In real-time he responded in his way," said May. "We spoke again last night and he was very appreciative of the staff, hold them accountable to him being his best."
Michigan will play on Saturday at St John's in his last exhibition of the year.
