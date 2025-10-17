Wolverine Digest

How to watch Michigan basketball host Cincinnati in first exhibition game

The Wolverines are back in action on Friday

Trent Knoop

For the first time this season, fans will get a chance to check out the Michigan basketball team. The Wolverines will host Cincinnati on Friday night for Michigan's first exhibition game of the season. The Bearcats will come into town and Dusty May will have a competitive team to test out some rotations for the season.

Michigan returns veterans Roddy Gayle, Nimari Burnet, Will Tschetter, and LJ Cason. The Wolverines went out and landed key portal players like Yaxel Lendeborg, Elliott Cadeau, Aday Mara, and Morez Johnson, while landing Trey McKenney, Winters Grady, and Ricky Liburd.

How to watch Michigan host Cincinnati

  • Day: Friday, Oct. 17
  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • Where: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Michigan)
  • Network: BIG+
  • On the call: Ethan Sommers, Zach Edwards and Jaden Fode

Michigan's full 2025-26 schedule

  • Fri Oct. 17: vs. Cincinnati (6 pm on BIG+) [preseason game]
  • Sat Oct. 25: at St. John's (7 pm on BIG+) [preseason game]
  • Mon. Nov. 3: vs. Oakland (8:30 pm on FS1)
  • Tues. Nov. 11: vs. Wake Forest (6:30 pm on FS1) [Detroit, Michigan]
  • Fri. Nov. 14: at TCU (9 pm on ESPN2)
  • Mon. Nov. 24: vs. San Diego State (10:30 pm on TruTV) [Las Vegas]
  • Tues. Nov. 25: vs. Auburn (8:30 pm on TNT) [Las Vegas]
  • Wed. Nov. 26: TBD
  • Wed. Nov. 27: TBD
  • Sat. Dec. 6: vs. Rutgers (4 pm on BTN)
  • Tues. Dec. 9: vs. Villanova (6:30 pm on FS1)
  • Sat. Dec. 13: at Maryland (8 pm on FOX)
  • Sun. Dec. 21: vs. La Salle (4 pm on Peacock)
  • Mon. Dec. 29: vs. McNeese (7pm on BIG+)
  • Fri. Jan. 2: vs. USC (7pm on Peacock)
  • Tues. Jan. 6: at Penn State (7 pm on FS1)
  • Sat. Jan. 10: vs. Wisconsin (1 or 2 pm on CBS)
  • Wed. Jan. 14: at Washington (10:30 pm on BTN)
  • Sat. Jan. 17: at Oregon (4 pm on NBC)
  • Tues. Jan. 20: vs. Indiana (7 pm on Peacock)
  • Fri. Jan. 23: vs. Ohio State (8 pm on FOX)
  • Tues. Jan. 27: vs. Nebraska (7 pm Peacock)
  • Fri. Jan. 30: at Michigan State (8 pm on FOX)
  • Thurs. Feb. 5: vs. Penn State (6:30 pm on FS1)
  • Sun. Feb. 8: at Ohio State (1 pm on CBS)
  • Wed. Feb. 11: at Northwestern (8:30 pm on BTN)
  • Sat. Feb. 14: vs. UCLA (1 pm on CBS)
  • Tues. Feb. 17: at Purdue (6:30 pm on Peacock)
  • Sat. Feb. 21: vs. Duke (6:30 pm on ESPN) [Washington D.C.]
  • Tues. Feb. 24: vs. Minnesota (8:30 pm on BTN)
  • Fri. Feb. 27: at Illinois (8 pm on FOX)
  • Thurs. March 5: at Iowa (8 pm on Peacock)
  • Sun. March 8: vs. Michigan State (4:30 pm on CBS)

