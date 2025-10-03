Michigan basketball to honor jersey of Wolverine legend against rival Ohio State
It's finally happening. Former Michigan basketball legend, Trey Burke, will get his jersey in the rafters this season. Burke will be the sixth Wolverine to see their former number in Crisler Center, and it will be the first since 2006.
Burke joins Cazzie Russell, Rudy Tomjanovich, Phil Hubbard, Glen Rice, and Bill Buntin to have their jerseys hanging in the rafters. Russell, No. 33, is the only former Michigan player to have his number officially retired.
Burke, a Columbus native, will get his jersey honored against Michigan's rival Ohio State on Friday, January 23. Burke had an exceptional career with the Wolverines, where he won the National Player of the Year in his sophomore season with Michigan. Burke would help lead the Wolverines to the national title, where they would fall short of Louisville.
Press Release
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- David and Meredith Kaplan Men's Basketball Head Coach Dusty May and the University of Michigan men's basketball program announced today (Friday, Oct. 3) that the Wolverines will honor the career of former consensus National Player of the Year Trey Burke by raising his No. 3 jersey to the Crisler Center rafters when U-M hosts Ohio State on Friday, Jan. 23.
Burke will become the sixth Wolverine to have his jersey honored inside Crisler Center, joining Michigan legends Cazzie Russell (No. 33, Dec. 11, 1993), Rudy Tomjanovich (No. 45, Feb. 8, 2003), Phil Hubbard (No. 35, Jan. 11, 2004), Glen Rice (No. 41, Feb. 20, 2005) and Bill Buntin (No. 22, Jan. 7, 2006). Of that group, Russell's No. 33 remains the lone number officially retired by the program.
Burke, a Columbus, Ohio, native, played two seasons in Ann Arbor (2011-13), establishing himself as one of the most decorated players in program history. A starter in all 73 games of his career, he averaged 16.9 points, 5.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game while leading U-M to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, capped by the 2013 run to the national championship game.
As a freshman, Burke earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors after averaging 14.8 points and setting the U-M freshman assist record. His sophomore season was one of the finest in school history: he averaged 18.6 points and 6.7 assists, set Michigan's single-season assist record (260) and helped guide the Wolverines to their first Final Four in 20 years.
Following that season, Burke swept the nation's top individual honors -- including the Wooden Award, Naismith Trophy, Oscar Robertson Trophy, Bob Cousy Award, and AP, NABC and USBWA National Player of the Year -- becoming the first Wolverine to be recognized as the consensus National Player of the Year. He was also a consensus first-team All-American before declaring for the 2013 NBA Draft.
Burke was selected ninth overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves before being traded to the Utah Jazz on draft night. He went on to play 10 seasons in the NBA (2013-22) with the Jazz, Washington Wizards, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers.
As a rookie with Utah, Burke averaged 12.8 points and 5.7 assists per game, earning NBA All-Rookie First Team honors. He has appeared in more than 500 NBA games, recording career averages of 10.6 points and 3.3 assists. Known for his scoring bursts, Burke produced 28 career 20-point games and reached 40 points against the Houston Rockets in 2018 while with the Knicks.
In addition to his NBA tenure, Burke has represented the United States internationally and continued his professional career overseas, signing in 2023 with top European clubs -- including Italy's Pallacanestro Reggiana and later moving to Turkey's Bursaspor in 2024.
As part of the celebration, the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a replica No. 3 jersey banner.
Tickets for the 2025-26 season will go on sale this fall. Fans can join the ticket interest list to be notified when tickets become available and to receive the latest Wolverines basketball news. Single-game tickets will go on sale to season ticket holders and donors with 200 or more priority points on Tuesday, Oct. 7, and all fans will be able to purchase tickets on Wednesday, Oct. 8.
More From Michigan On SI:
- Michigan basketball's class skyrockets up the rankings following latest commitment
- Dusty May shares which Michigan basketball player is 'better' than anticipated
- Michigan coach talks every player on 2025-26 roster including an 'all-time Michigan shooter'
- Michigan basketball releases full 2025-26 Big Ten, non-conference schedule