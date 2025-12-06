Takeaways from Michigan basketball's latest dominant showing against Rutgers

Michigan easily moved to 8-0 (1-0) after crushing Rutgers 101-60 on Saturday. The Wolverines were off for 10 days, but there was no shortage of energy or shotmaking from Michigan. The Wolverines got started right where they left off in Las Vegas and scored 50 points in the first half.

Michigan would empty its bench under five minutes to go in the second half, and the Wolverines sailed to another win. Here are some takeaways from the win.

Michigan has too much firepower

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Michigan Wolverines aren't going to be stopped if their offense continues to play like this. Even after taking 10 days off following a great Las Vegas trip, Michigan's offense remained a well-oiled machine.

For the third game in a row, and the first time since 1989, Michigan scored over 100 points. The Wolverines are getting great bench play, and Michigan had 45 bench points in the win over Rutgers.

Michigan's starting front court is a big reason for how the Wolverines' offense operates, with how Dusty May uses three bigs in the starting lineup. But Michigan's bench is deep and on any given night, someone can go off. Six players finished with double-digit scoring and a middling Rutgers team had no answer for Michigan's firepower on offense.

The Wolverines scored a season-high 52 points in the paint and Michigan not only had its big dominating -- guys were cutting and finishing at a high percentage.

Morez Johnson is the latest big to lead the Wolverines

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Aday Mara had his nights early in the year, Yaxel Lendeborg typically always has his nights, but on Saturday, it was Morez Johnson who led the way. The transfer from Illinois came into the game second on the team, averaging over 13 points per game.

Johnson's hustle and ability to get to the block are apparent, but Johnson added another dimension to his game. The big man entered the game, never hitting a 3 in college basketball. But that changed on Saturday. Johnson went 2-for-2 from deep -- hitting a 3 in both halves.

For the game, Johnson had 22 points and four rebounds. If Johnson could start shooting from behind the arc with confidence and make an occasional 3, Michigan is going to be even more difficult to stop going forward.

Elliot Cadeau had his most complete game as a Wolverine

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

When Michigan lost Tre Donaldson and gained North Carolina guard Elliot Cadeau, we knew he was a playmaker who wanted to get his teammates involved -- but his scoring was TBD. Cadeau has had both good games in which he scored double digits or dished out double-digit assists, but on Saturday, he had his most complete game.

Cadeau scored 11 points with one 3, and he dished out nine assists. Cadeau would have had a double-double, but Michigan took him out of the game with nine minutes left in the game with having such a big lead.

Michigan doesn't need much from Cadeau in terms of scoring, with how dominant the front court is, but if the veteran could flirt with double-doubles in the future -- once again, it makes Michigan much more difficult to defend.