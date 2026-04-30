Dusty May Talks Michigan Basketball’s Large Freshman Class
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On Wednesday afternoon (April 29), head Michigan basketball coach Dusty May spoke to the media regarding his incoming 2026 class. The Wolverines have six incoming freshmen and added three transfers to the squad.
247Sports composite has the Wolverines ranked as the fourth-best freshmen recruiting class, only trailing Duke, Kansas and Arkansas.
May explained to the media why he is bringing in so many freshmen for the upcoming season.
"Yeah, the biggest component was the expansion of rosters,” May said. “We have 15 spots now, and we thought this is a great opportunity to maybe take a flyer on a guy or two that we feel like will be really, really good in a couple years, and develop them, pour into them, and help them, and give them everything that Michigan has to offer."
Leading the list of freshmen coming to Ann Arbor is five-star recruit Brandon McCoy. ESPN has McCoy Jr. listed as the No. 18 recruit in the nation. With Elliot Cadeau potentially leaving Michigan, McCoy could be a key to filling the void of losing its starting point guard.
UofM is also bringing in three, four-star freshmen, Quinn Costello, Lincoln Cosby and Joseph Hartman.
On top of the freshmen coming in, the Wolverines are bringing in three big men from the transfer portal: Moustapha Thiam (Cincinnati), Jalen Reed (LSU) and J.P. Estrella (Tennessee).
May spoke on the preference of bringing in freshmen over players from the transfer portal.
"It varies month to month, year to year, and sometimes you do it, and you think, wow, I'm so glad we did that,” May said. “Other times you think, wow, we still have a gaping hole. I wish we had another spot open or whatever the case, but typically freshmen, one of them will surprise us with how good he is.One will surprise us with he's not quite as advanced as we thought, and the rest of them are gonna be probably exactly what we thought. That's typically the rule of thumb, the heuristics when it comes to recruiting freshmen, but we like our roster. And also, I think freshmen will be a little bit more forgiving if they're playing a rotation off the bench, or if they're playing a spot of minutes, because they have a long road ahead of them.Versus if you bring in a senior out of the portal, and he plays 12 minutes, he's probably gonna be a little more disgruntled, unless those were the terms that were laid out prior to signing."
Expect the three transfers to be key to Michigan’s success in the 2026-27 season. With the Wolverines losing Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. to the NBA draft, bringing in frontcourt experience through the portal is going to be vital to continuing the program's success next season.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2