Sorry Mavericks, Dusty May Isn't Leaving Michigan For the NBA Anytime Soon

After leading a program like FAU to the Final Four and then taking an eight-win Michigan team to the Sweet 16, followed up by winning the national title, Dusty May is arguably the hottest name in the collegiate coaching realm.

The Orlando Magic had reportedly expressed interest in May, and now after parting ways with Jason Kidd, the Dallas Mavericks are reportedly interested. According to long-time NBA insider Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, the Mavericks have expressed interest in both May and Duke's Jon Scheyer.

"It remains to be seen whether Duke's Jon Scheyer or Michigan's Dusty May reach full-fledged candidate status with Dallas since both are so entrenched with their universities, but league sources tell The Stein Line that there has been exploratory conversation with both college titans to try to determine if there is any interest," Fischer wrote.

And while neither are likely to leave at this stage, the realistic approach for Dallas is to find a reputable assistant coach to take over the position. But as for May, he won't be leaving Michigan anytime soon — barring some gigantic offer nobody could refuse.

May's ride with Michigan isn't over

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While the NBA could be enticing, and it's certainly possible May would love to have a chance to coach in the league at some point in time — it's not going to be next season. Back on April 11, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel announced in a packed Crisler Center that he and Dusty May had agreed on a new deal that would keep May around for a long time.

And while coaches can always be bought out, May's word alone should be enough to end the noise. While May recently noted that his contract still hasn't been signed — with the expectation of it happening by July — May said the handshake agreement was enough for him.

"I haven't signed," May said. "Warde and I agreed to the terms and the structure. And then after that, there's still some I's to dot and T's to cross. And I think anyone that's ever dealt with attorneys know that it's not as if you're making a red line change and it's turned back. And same thing with agents and attorneys on the other side.

"So yeah, Warde and I have agreed to terms just like last year. I think we ended up signing it in July. I don't know when this will get signed. I think it's whenever things get turned back. But yeah, we've agreed to the terms. There's no second guessing or second thoughts. It's my mind, the handshake, it was done on the handshake."

May has built another talented roster

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On top of his word, May has built another incredible roster to attempt to repeat next season. Entering his third year with Michigan, May quickly began building a roster that could compete for another national title, and the Wolverines feel that they've done that.

Despite losing several players to graduation and to the NBA Draft, May returned to stars who should lead the team next season with Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney returning — both having All-American potential.

May landed one of the top 2026 recruiting classes out there, and signed three transfer big men who will add a new dynamic to Michigan's roster. May is built for the college game and has shown what he's able to do at Michigan — don't expect him to leave for the NBA in the next several seasons.