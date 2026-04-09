Michigan Basketball Lands Big SEC Transfer

Former Tennessee big man J.P. Estrella has committed to Michigan with two years of eligibility remaining, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported on Thursday afternoon (April 9).

NEWS: Tennessee big-man J.P. Estrella has committed to Michigan, he tells ESPN, delivering the Wolverines one of the most coveted big-men in the portal.He continues the lineage of high-end transfer big men at Michigan, as they played an outsized line-up to win the national title. pic.twitter.com/iy1XGA9QRK — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 9, 2026

Estrella spent three seasons with the Volunteers. As a redshirt sophomore in 2025-26, the 6’11” forward averaged 10 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest. He also took 10 three-pointers on the season, knocking down four of those.

What This Means for Michigan

Michigan big men Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. are currently projected to be first-round draft picks, although neither has officially said they aren’t coming back.

The move to grab Estreella probably means the Wolverines probably know at least one of the two big men are heading to the NBA draft. In all likelihood, both will leave and Estrella will be a key piece in filling that void.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) dunks against the Connecticut Huskies in the second half during the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

In the frontcourt, Michigan also lost star Yaxel Lendeborg, who will also be a first-round draft pick this summer.

The Wolverines found a lot of success with that three-headed monster in the frontcourt and it looks like head coach Dusty May will be looking to use a large lineup again next season if he can pull the pieces together.

The Michigan Wolverines celebrate their NCAA men's basketball tournament national championship victory Monday, April 6, 2026, after defeating the UConn Huskies 69-63 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan and the Portal

So far, Michigan has only lost one player to the portal, freshman guard Winters Grady, who played nine games for UofM a season ago.

Estrella is the first player to commit to the Maize and Blue since the portal opened on Tuesday (April 7).

May had a lot of success assembling a squad from the portal in 2025-26, so don’t expect Estrella to be the last acquisition in this transfer portal period.