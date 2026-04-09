Michigan Basketball Lands Big SEC Transfer
In this story:
Former Tennessee big man J.P. Estrella has committed to Michigan with two years of eligibility remaining, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported on Thursday afternoon (April 9).
Estrella spent three seasons with the Volunteers. As a redshirt sophomore in 2025-26, the 6’11” forward averaged 10 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest. He also took 10 three-pointers on the season, knocking down four of those.
What This Means for Michigan
Michigan big men Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. are currently projected to be first-round draft picks, although neither has officially said they aren’t coming back.
The move to grab Estreella probably means the Wolverines probably know at least one of the two big men are heading to the NBA draft. In all likelihood, both will leave and Estrella will be a key piece in filling that void.
In the frontcourt, Michigan also lost star Yaxel Lendeborg, who will also be a first-round draft pick this summer.
The Wolverines found a lot of success with that three-headed monster in the frontcourt and it looks like head coach Dusty May will be looking to use a large lineup again next season if he can pull the pieces together.
Michigan and the Portal
So far, Michigan has only lost one player to the portal, freshman guard Winters Grady, who played nine games for UofM a season ago.
Estrella is the first player to commit to the Maize and Blue since the portal opened on Tuesday (April 7).
May had a lot of success assembling a squad from the portal in 2025-26, so don’t expect Estrella to be the last acquisition in this transfer portal period.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2