Predicting Michigan Basketball's Rotation in 2026-27 With One Roster Spot Open

Following the departures of Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara to the NBA Draft, Michigan is left with one open scholarship for the 2026-27 season. However, the Wolverines' roster appears to bet set, and while Michigan could look to add another player, it's likely it would be a developmental piece.

There's always a chance of Michigan adding another piece who could play a valuable role, but with how things look now, here's how the Wolverines' nine-man rotation would likely look entering next season.

Guard Elliot Cadeau

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There weren't too many players who had the ascension that Elliot Cadeau had last season. Coming from North Carolina, Dusty May put total trust in him to lead his offense, and by the end of the season, he was regarded as the Most Outstanding Player from Michigan's win over UConn.

Cadeau is back for his fourth season, and could have an All-American season. Cadeau will be further tasked with a big role, and after having a career high in points and three-point shooting, expect another rise from him.

Guard Trey McKenney

Retaining Elliot Cadeau was big, but getting the former five-star guard back was critical. Trey McKenney is an easy pick to become an All-Big Ten player next season, as he will be inserted into the starting lineup, and will be trusted to take on the lead-scoring role.

McKenney was efficient last season and made some big shots. His three-point dagger against UConn will forever live on. McKenney averaged 9.9 points last season coming off the bench.

Wing Brandon McCoy Jr.

The '3' spot is the only spot that's in total question right now. There are three guys battling for this, but when push comes to shove, talent will win. Brandon McCoy Jr. is a five-star player and he can play three positions. Ball handling could be a concern for this team, but McCoy will be able to help there as well.

He is a scorer, and an elite defender. McCoy could start on the bench, but it's hard to believe he will stay there. Once big games happen, expect the five-star in the starting lineup.

Forward J.P. Estrella

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Estrella was an interesting land by Michigan. It was the Wolverines' first addition from the portal and it was a move that came from left field. Dusty May worked behind closed doors to get this done, and Estrella will become a valuable piece next season.

He is a good rebounder and a rim protector. At 6'11", Estrella can play both positions down low, and he has the ability to knock down jump shots. He is a total fit in May's system.

Center Moustapha Thiam

The former UCF and Cincinnati big man was one of the top transfers in the portal and after it appeared to be a done deal that Mara was leaving the Wolverines, Michigan went all in. The 7'2" center has started every game of his collegiate career and adds a wealth of experience to the table.

Not only is Thiam a fantastic shot blocker, but he has nice touch around the rim. Like Mara last season, Thiam has the ability to knock down a triple outside. Thiam isn't afraid to run the court and should be a nice addition as May's third starting transfer center in his first three seasons at Michigan.

Sixth man: Ricky Liburd

Ricky Liburd was a late addition to Michigan's 2025 recruiting class, and he sat out all of last season, learning the system and the nuances of college basketball. And after sitting out one season, Liburd is ready to make a big impact this season.

Liburd is right in consideration to start at the '3' this season, but he might be suited better coming off the bench as a scoring threat. He is a 3-and-D player and isn't afraid to do the dirty work. Liburd will do whatever it takes for his team to win, and the coaching staff is extremely high on him entering the new season.

Bench rotation: Forward Jalen Reed

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The former LSU big man played in just 14 games in the last two seasons, but is ready to return to the court in a big way. Reed, who might not be fully ready to play in Michigan's opening game, should play a big role this season.

He says he can play any position on the court, and has worked to evolve his game. Reed is a high IQ forward, rebounds well, and has developed a jump shot. Michigan could play him at the '3', '4', or '5' this season in rotation.

Bench rotation: Oscar Goodman

Another role player Michigan is excited about. Goodman has been with the program for two seasons now and he appeared in 16 games off the bench this past season.

At 6'7", Goodman is a hybrid forward. He's fast and can out-run big men, but he's also big enough that smaller defenders will have a hard time defending him. Coaches say Goodman is good finishing around the rim, and could play that Will Tschetter role this season for Michigan.

"He'll be a really good player for us," said coach Brandon Williamson. "He's versatile. If you have a big guy on him, he's fast enough and able to finish around the basket good enough to get by the big guys. But he's also enough size to where if you put a smaller guy on him, you can put him in the post and kind of use him at the elbow.

"I think his uniqueness and his versatility would be something that fans and everybody will be appreciative of. His biggest jump has been his learning curve and being able to pick up different positions."

Bench rotation: Quinn Costello

Brandon McCoy Jr. gets the love, being a five-star prospect, but Quinn Costello is a top-40 prospect and one that could make noise this season. With Michigan bringing in three transfer bigs, Costello's ceiling this season might not be extremely high, but the Wolverines will likely get him into the rotation.

At 6'10", Costello is another versatile piece that May could play in a couple of positions. Giving the young gun 8-10 minutes a game is likely.