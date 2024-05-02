Michigan Basketball: Incoming Transfer Class No. 1 In Nation
Dusty May has been a busy man since taking over as Michigan's head basketball coach in late-March. He hustled and put together a phenomenal staff, he hit the ground running on the recruiting trail, which has led to the commitments of three solid high school prospects, and, most importantly, he got after it in the transfer portal. The effort in the portal has allowed him to completely turnover Michigan's roster in one offseason and he didn't just take any warm body willing to come to Ann Arbor. May's approach, persistence and homework has paid off in the form of the No. 1 transfer class in the country.
According to EvanMiya.com and On3, Michigan has put together the best transfer class in the country. The six-man class, headlined by EvanMiya.com's No. 9 overall player Vlad Goldin, has given the Wolverines and May the kind of talent needed to compete in the Big Ten out of the gate. The rebuild process isn't going to be a multi-year one, at least not on paper. May and his assistants now have a phenomenal roster to work with and should be able to implement May's fast-paced, three-point shooting offense in a hurry.
The six players who are new to Michigan are listed below.
1. G Tre Donaldson - Auburn
2. G Roddy Gayle Jr. - Ohio State
3. C Vlad Goldin - FAU
4. G Rubin Jones - North Texas
5. F Sam Walters - Alabama
6. F/C Danny Wolf - Yale
May now has two seven-footers in Wolf and Goldin and a versatile, 6-10 forward in Walters to work with, which is a lot of size. Throw in guys like Gayle Jr. and Jones, along with returning Wolverine Nimari Burnett, and you have more decent size on the perimeter. Most of the incoming transfers can shoot the ball, which is paramount in May's system, and all of them should be able to get up and down the court as well. Throw in the young guns in Durral Brooks, Lorenzo Cason and Justin Pippen and you have a lot of versatile, athletic guys with length who can all do a little bit of everything. It's going to be really interesting to see how much of a turnaround May can make in year one after Juwan Howard and the Wolverines won just eight games last season.