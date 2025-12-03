Michigan early signing day tracker: Every player coming to the program in 2026

It's Early Signing Day for Michigan football and the Wolverines are expected to sign most, if not all, of their 2026 class on Wednesday. Stay tuned to this page for instant updates once players start to sign their Letters of Intent.

Each time a new Wolverine has signed his official Letter of Intent, we will update this page with all the information you need to know about them.

Expected Class:

5-star edge Carter Meadows

5-star RB Savion Hiter

4-star edge Julian Walker

4-star DL Alister Vallejo

4-star DL Titan Davis

4-star WR Travis Johnson

4-star WR Zion Robinson

4-star OL Marky Walbridge

4-star CB Jamarion Vincent

4-star OL Malakai Lee

4-star TE Matt Ludwig

4-star CB Andre Clarke Jr.

4-star S Jordan Deck

4-star DL McHale Blade

4-star QB Brady Smigiel

3-star QB Tommy Carr (SIGNED)

3-star OL Tommy Fraumann

3-star TE Mason Bonner

3-star LB Aden Reeder

3-star RB Jonathan Brown

3-star edge Tariq Boney

3-star LB Kaden Catchings

3-star LB Markel Dabney

3-star OL Bear McWhorter (SIGNED)

3-star WR Jaylen Pile

3-star K Micah Drescher

3-star OL Adrian Hamilton

LS Colton Dermer

Projected Class Breakdown:

QB: 2

RB: 2

WR: 3

TE: 2

OL: 5

Edge: 3

DL: 3

LB: 3

CB: 2

S: 1

K: 1

LS: 1

Confirmed Signees

OL Bear McWhorter

6-foot-3. 293-pound OL from White (GA) Cass

Commitment date: Feb. 28, 2025

Notable offers: Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and LSU, among others

Overall rankings:

247Sports Composite: 3-star, No. 514 overall and No. 40 IOL

247Sports: 3-star, No. 124 IOL

Rivals: 3-star, No. 70 IOL

ESPN: 4-star, No. 210 overall and No. 4 IOL

Official announcement:

QB Tommy Carr

6-foot-3, 195-pound QB out of Saline (MI) Saline

Commitment date: Nov. 16, 2025

Notable offers: Miami (OH), Iowa State, and Rutgers, among others

Overall rankings:

247Sports Composite: 3-star, No. 858 overall and No. 44 QB

247Sports: 4-star, No. 19 QB

Rivals: 3-star, No. 37 QB

ESPN: 3-star, No. 56 QB

Scouting report via 247Sports:

- Physically gifted signal-caller estimated to hover around 6-foot-3.5, 190 pounds, who exits high school football with an 18-5 record as a starter.



- Immense football pedigree is reflected on game tape. Operates with ideal timing and efficiency working through his progressions and will quickly find answers when pressured.



- Above average arm talent, but made strides throwing with velocity over the middle of the field as a senior. Will routinely rip seams and digs into tight windows.



- Functional athleticism and dynamic movement patterns translate from the hardwood. Crafty runner with plenty of short-area quickness who can make rushers whiff as he is extending plays or evading defenders in the open field.



- Best element of his game is making high degree of difficulty anticipatory touch throws look effortless. Seasoned back-shoulder thrower with no shortage of confidence challenging man coverage. Displayed positive flashes layering the football into zone coverage.



- Profiles as an eventual P4 caliber starter in a pro-spread system who can run an offense with efficiency and create explosives.



- Possesses the physical traits, between-the-ears intangibles, and off-script playmaking prowess to potentially merit NFL Draft consideration.

Official announcement: