Former Michigan basketball guard transfers to Memphis

He's now on his third school.

Trent Knoop

After starting his career with Michigan, former Wolverines starting point guard Dug McDaniel decided to enter the transfer portal after playing one season with Kansas State. In his lone season with the Wildcats, McDaniel averaged 11.4 points and 4.9 assists. Out of the 32 games he played, McDaniel started in 23 of them for KSU. McDaniel shot just 25.8% from 3, which was a career worst for the 5-11 point guard.

But even after a poor season shooting the ball, McDaniel is going to an arguably better basketball school. According to On3's Joe Tipton, McDaniel is headed to play under Penny Hardaway and play for Memphis

During Juwan Howard's last season with Michigan, McDaniel was a season-long starter as a sophomore but he was forced to miss six away games due to an academic suspension. He was allowed to play the home games for Michigan during that stretch, just no away games. The Wolverines would go on to win eight games that season.

During his sophomore year, McDaniel averaged over 16 points for Michigan and was the main source of its offense. He would leave the Wolverines when Howard was let go and Dusty May was hired.

The Tigers have lost several key players from last season, and McDaniel figures to slot into a key role for Memphis this upcoming season.

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

