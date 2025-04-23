Michigan football's run game set for center stage in 2025: 'It's gonna be explosive and physical'
Going back to 2015, the first year Jim Harbaugh became the coach at Michigan, the Wolverines' offensive identity has been running the football. Michigan has also had some good signal callers -- including the great J.J. McCarthy -- but running the football has been the staple in Ann Arbor. Even with new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and freshman phenom Bryce Underwood at quarterback -- the Wolverines aren't getting away from pounding the rock.
During Michigan's spring game on Saturday, fans in attendance and media who went to the game, saw Alabama transfer Justice Haynes make an explosive cut that went for 20-plus yards, and Michigan will use Haynes and Jordan Marshall as the next great one-two punch in Ann Arbor.
Speaking on Inside The Trenches on Wednesday, Sherrone Moore said the run game is going to be explosive with Haynes and Marshall this season. Even after losing Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings, the Wolverines' run game should be just as good -- if not better -- than it was last season.
"Yeah, I feel like it's gonna be explosive and physical," Moore said of Michigan's run game. "Justice reminds me, his running style, a little bit of Blake [Corum]. I think he's a little wider, a little bigger than Blake is. But, he's got a lot of shoes to fill, big shoes to fill if he's gonna play like Blake, because Blake was a legend here. But, running style's similar, too, but a tough kid, man. Runs physical, runs hard, but has that breakaway speed to take it to the house.
"And Jordan's that really -- you say lightning, thunder, and lightning. They're kind of a mix of both of them. But, Jordan's more of the I'm gonna stick it, cram it right downhill, and be physical, and try to run you over. And it's gonna be fun to watch them both."
Marshall impressed last season as a true freshman when he finally got his chance against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl. He ran for 100 yards and won MVP of the game. While Haynes and Marshall are the clear-cut top two backs, the depth behind Michigan could be a question mark, but the Wolverines moved fast to clear that up.
Running back Ben Hall transferred, but Michigan brought in UMass' CJ Hester and Princeton's John Volker to shore up depth. Plus, the Wolverines return Micah Ka'apana, who is battling for that RB3 role in place of Hall. Following the spring game, Moore shared his excitement for the running back room.
"Yeah, really excited," Moore said about the Michigan run game following Saturday's spring game. "You saw the little flash with Justice Haynes when he bounced that one to the left. He's a guy that's got homerun speed and ability, but he's been a great leader. A guy that's obviously came from a different program in Alabama. He showed us what he's done, and Jordan [Marshall], he just worked his tail off and tried to emulate him as much as he can.
"So, it's been a great combination, and they've pushed guys like Bryson Kuzdzal, who's been out there. He ran really well today. We really feel highly about him, and Micah Ka'apana. So, I think we've got a good room, and we'll continue to push it and drive to get the best guys in there."
