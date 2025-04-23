Top-5 linebacker in 2026 class puts Michigan football in final 4, sets official visit date
2026 four-star linebacker Brayden Rouse narrowed his list down to four schools on Wednesday. The Marietta (GA) Kell prospect cut home state Georgia from his top list, and instead, will choose between Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas.
"I've narrowed my recruitment down to four schools," wrote Rouse. "I'm grateful to all the coaches who have recruited me on this journey and i'm thankful for their interest, but i will be doing my official visits with these four schools."
Rouse will take official visits to Alabama on May 30, Michigan on June 6, Texas on June 13, and to Tennessee on June 20 before making a final decision.
The 6-foot-3, 210 pound linebacker is considered the 83rd-ranked recruit in the '26 cycle and the No. 5 linebacker. Rouse first came to Michigan on an unofficial visit back on March 21 before deciding he would take an official visit to Ann Arbor.
Rouse told On3 that Michigan stood out to him because of how the coaches treated his family and how they rank the practices.
“Football wise, the way they ran practice and their meetings. But what surprised me the most was the way they treated my family. It was very impressive, and Avery Bean and the whole staff were great hosts, and it was one of those visits they made you feel at home.”
Michigan has had a strong bloodline of linebackers come through Ann Arbor in recent years. This year, Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham could make up the Big Ten's most dominant starting linebacker duo in the conference. Before them, there were Junior Colson and Michael Barrett who are both in the NFL. Every year, Michigan has had strong linebacker play, and Rouse could be next in line if he chooses to come to the Wolverines.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football's run game set for center stage in 2025: 'It's gonna be explosive and physical'
Michigan Football: Sherrone Moore reveals when he will know who the starting QB is
Sherrone Moore assesses Bryce Underwood's first spring game with Michigan football
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson