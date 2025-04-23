Michigan Football: Sherrone Moore reveals when he will know who the starting QB is
After having the 131st-ranked passing offense in 2024, Michigan football wanted to make sure that wasn't going to happen again. An offensive coordinator change and an influx of talent at the quarterback position puts the Wolverines in much better shape heading into the 2025 season. All eyes are on freshman phenom Bryce Underwood, but coach Sherrone Moore insists there is a quarterback battle in Ann Arbor -- he isn't just giving the job to the five-star freshman.
Speaking on Inside The Trenches on Wednesday, Moore spoke on the trio of Underwood, Jadyn Davis, and transfer Mikey Keene. Moore revealed that the Fresno State transfer will be a full-go come June, which means he will be practicing, throwing, and working out with the team.
But in the meantime, it's Davis and Underwood battling it out. The former four-star is headed into his sophomore year, and after seeing just one snap in 2024, Moore said Davis has made improvements to his game including making the right decisions and to his passing skills.
"Yeah, continues to just make those little decisions, the really good decisions, pre-snap and post-snap, you know, whatever the play call is and what it is," Moore said of Davis. "But he's definitely done a really good job of developing. His confidence is, you know, he's helped himself with his throwing accuracy and things he's done throughout spring. But just excited to watch him just keep progressing in those things and pushing himself that way. "
While Davis continues to improve his craft, even the No. 1 ranked player in 2025 has some things to continue to work on. Coach Moore said Underwood is humble, filled with talent, and is a football junkie being the first one in and last one to leave -- but there are things he is working on. Being a true freshman, he still has to work on pre and post-snaps at the college level.
"And then, Bryce, same thing," said Moore. "He's a young guy, he's talented, he's got ability, and obviously he's got the high ranking, but he's still got to work to be great, to be where he wants to be. So all those little things that you got to do to be a great quarterback, it's a lot more than just throwing it down the field. It's processing pre-snap and post-snap. So he's got to continue to work on that."
As of after the spring game, Michigan hasn't named a starting quarterback, and likely won't until days before the opening game in August. But Moore says at some point, he's going to know when that leader emerges and cements themselves as the starting quarterback.
"As far as fall camp, I think there's just a feeling you kind of know where the team is, they're with somebody, and they're grasped by somebody. And obviously they've made all the throws, they've met the reads, the completions, but they kind of become the leader of the team. You know, we always talk about the offensive line running the team, but someone's got to lead it. And you'll know at some point who that person is."
