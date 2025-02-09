Former Michigan basketball star Moussa Diabate gets major contract news
Former Michigan men's basketball star, Moussa Diabate, received some positive news on his contract situation. Diabate was with the Charlotte Hornets on a two-way deal, but Charlotte has opted to convert his contract into a standard three-year deal with the team for his positive play on the court.
In 42 games for the Hornets this year, Diabate has averaged 4.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game in 19 minutes of action. Diabate has had his first crack in the NBA since coming into the league in 2022 as a second-round pick with the Los Angeles Clippers. Diabate saw limited action in his two years with the Clippers as a two-way player. In 33 games of action in the two years, he averaged 2.6 points a game.
The Hornets traded away their starting center, Mark Williams, to the Los Angeles Lakers on the trade deadline, but as of Saturday night, the trade was rescinded by the Lakers due to a failed physical by Williams. The former Duke star is now back with Charlotte and the front court is a little more crowded for Diabate, but the Hornets have seen enough to promote him to a standard deal.
In Diabate's last two games, he has starred for Charlotte. Against the Spurs on Saturday, he recorded nine points and 15 rebounds, while dishing out six assists. The game before, Diabate had a double-double scoring 10 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.
Diabate starred at Michigan for one season before he entered the NBA. In his lone season, the former five-star averaged nine points and six rebounds.
