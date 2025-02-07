Michigan Football receives another commitment out of the transfer portal
Michigan football struck gold last year when it landed former Arkansas State kicker Dominic Zvada out of the portal. Zvada was nearly perfect for the Wolverines in 2024, making 21-of-22 kicks with his lone kick being a block. Zvada also set a Michigan record nailing seven kicks from 50 or more yards. While Zvada is set to return to the Wolverines for his senior year, there will be life after Zvada.
The Wolverines, in hopes of being as successful as Zvada, received a commitment from Texas State kicker, Beckham Sunderland on Friday afternoon.
RELATED: Michigan Football in a good spot with top 2026 QB Brady Smigiel: 'We loved it in Ann Arbor'
The Kentucky native just finished up the 2024 season at Texas State. Sunderalnd appeared in two games where he went one-for-one on extra points. He also recorded eight kickoffs for 530 yards (66.3-yard average) with six touchbacks.
Sunderland, who doesn't have much experience, will likely be the kickoff specialist. But he has some different experiences, too. According to the Major League Soccer website, Sunderland actually played MLS for FC Cincinnati. It appears he played from 2020-2022. He appeared in five matches as a goalkeeper.
Michigan now has 14 transfers in the fold for the 2025 season with more potentially coming into the fold in the spring. The Wolverines have now added two specialists, the other being Trent Middelton -- a long snapper -- from UCLA.
