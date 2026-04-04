How Michigan Fans Can Watch Fab Five Broadcast When Wolverines Play Arizona

Michigan's "Fab Five" will be reuniting for Saturday's Final Four when the Wolverines take on the Arizona Wildcats for a chance to go to the national championship game on Monday night.

Chris Webber, Juwan Howard, Jalen Rose, Ray Jackson and Jimmy King will be a part of an alternate broadcast for the game that will air on truTV and HBO Max.

Michigan's Fab Five will reunite for a Final Four alternate broadcast on TruTV and HBO Max on Saturday when the Wolverines take on Arizona 〽️ pic.twitter.com/EVFAG4bSD0 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 2, 2026

"It's going to be great, and we're excited about it," King said Thursday in a telephone interview as reported by ESPN. "It's a symbol of our support of the University of Michigan, especially because our team is doing so well in the tournament. The team has looked good all season, being dominant and setting records and the way they're doing it, it's been fun to watch.

"We want to just come together and be fans of guys on the cusp of doing something historical."

The traditional broadcast will air on TBS and TNT as the game is set to tip off at 8:54 p.m. EST at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

History of the Fab Five

The five members of Michigan's 1991 recruiting class became historically known as the first all-freshman lineup to reach the national title game in college basketball, doing so in 1992 and 1993.

As a whole, the group has reunited only a handful of times, with Rose and Webber being a part of the TBS, TNT and truTV studio crew during the NCAA Tournament.

The Fab Five became estranged for several years because of Webber's association with a Michigan booster, which resulted in the program having to forfeit victories from Webber's two seasons and the Final Four banners being removed from the Crisler Center. Additionally, the NCAA banned Webber from associating with the program for 10 years.

After Juwan Howard was hired by the Wolverines in 2019, the relationship healed. Although Howard was fired two years ago, he led Michigan for five seasons, winning a Big Ten title and reaching two Sweet 16's and an Elite 8 during his time as head coach.

Mar 3, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard talks to Michigan Wolverines guard Jace Howard (25) during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Howard has remained an active supporter of the program even after his firing, with his son Jace remaining on the team last season in Dusty May's first year at the helm. Howard is currently an assistant coach with the NBA's Brooklyn Nets, where he helps coach former Wolverine Danny Wolf, who was a key piece to Michigan's Sweet 16 run and Big Ten Tournament title last year.