How Michigan Can Take Down Arizona in Final Four Showdown

It is the biggest weekend of the year in college basketball as the top-seeded Michigan Wolverines face fellow No. 1-seed Arizona in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. It is a highly anticipated match-up, as the two squads have been widely regarded as the two best teams in college hoops for the majority of the season.

The Wildcats and Wolverines are set to square off tonight at roughly 9 p.m. in Indianapolis, Ind. As it stands, UofM is currently a 1.5-point favorite in the contest.

Here is what needs to happen for the Wolverines to punch their ticket to the National Championship game on Monday night.

Protect the Paint

The Wildcats are going to want to use their size to get buckets in the paint and get to the free-throw line. If Michigan wants to win, they need to shut that down and force Arizona to beat them from the perimeter.

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) shoots the ball against Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) and forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Arizona does not shoot the ball from deep, ranking dead last in the Big 12 in three-point attempts per game (16). That number ranks 356th of 361 teams ranked in the nation.

Michigan’s frontcourt with Aday Mara, Morez Johnson Jr., and Yaxel Lendeborg is more than capable of slowing down the UofA frontcourt, led by star freshman forward Koa Peat.

Cadeau and Mara Staying in the Game

Elliot Cadeau and Mara may not be the best players on the team, but they may be the most impactful.

Arizona does a great job of drawing fouls and getting to the line, attempting 26.8 free throws per game and converting 19.7 per contest, both ranking top-three across the country.

Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau (3) makes a jump shot against Tennessee guard Ja'kobi Gillespie (0) during the first half of NCAA Tournament Elite 8 round at United Center in Chicago on Sunday, March 29, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With that, Cadeau and Mara need to be careful not to get in foul trouble and this is why.

For Cadeau, without a true backup point guard due to L.J. Cason’s injury late in the season, he may be the most vital to the Wolverines success. The flow of the offense takes a dip when he is not on the floor.

The numbers back that up, as Cadeau is averaging over eight assists per game in the tournament, up nearly three per game from the regular season.

As for Mara, with his size, rim protection and passing ability for his size, he is a matchup nightmare. He is a big reason Michigan has success in transition, finding long outlet passes consistently to get the fast break started.

Also, with 7’2” big man Motiejus Krivas on the other side, Mara will be key to defending the Wildcats' center.

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) looks on during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Big Time Players Making Big Time Plays

When push comes to shove, your best player needs to step up down the stretch.

It is likely this game will come down to the final minutes, and when it does, the Big Ten Player of the Year in Lendeborg needs to push the Wolverines over the top.

We have seen him shine in big spots. In the Big Ten Tournament, he hit a game-winner to take down Wisconsin and advance UofM to the Big Ten Championship.

Lendeborg has stepped up in the last three games as well, scoring over 20 points in all of them. He is going to need to have a similar type of performance tonight to keep Michigan’s championship aspirations alive.