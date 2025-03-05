HOW TO WATCH: No. 17 Michigan vs No. 13 Maryland
The Wolverines return to the court tonight for the final home game of the regular season, taking on the No. 13 Maryland Terrapins. Michigan holds an all-time record of 13-9 against the Terps, along with an impressive 7-1 record at home.
But this year's Maryland squad is no slouch, and the Terrapins are widely viewed as a team that is capable of making a deep run in the NCAA tournament. All five starters average double-figures in scoring, anchored by one of the best big man duos in the country with Derik Queen and Julian Reese. The guard trio of Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Rodney Rice, and Selton Miguel is also extremely efficient, with each guy capable of putting together a 20-plus point performance on any given night.
In order for the Wolverines to secure a win in the final home game of the season, they'll need stellar play from the starting unit, particularly on the defensive end. If Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin can get the best of Reese and Queen, and Michigan can get some solid offensive production from its guards, the Wolverines will have a good shot at improving to 23-7 on the season.
Here's how to watch:
- Who: No. 17 Michigan vs No. 13 Maryland
- Where: Crisler Center - Ann Arbor, MI
- When: 6:30 pm ET
- TV: Big Ten Network (BTN)
