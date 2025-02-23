Michigan Football: 5 freshmen who could provide immediate impact in 2025
After an 8-5 campaign in which resulted in back-to-back wins against Ohio State and Alabama to end the season, there is quite a bit of optimism surrounding Michigan football. A big part of that is because the Wolverines signed the No. 6 overall recruiting class in 2025. Michigan brought in some elite talent from the high school rank and there are several players who could see immediate action in Year 1 in Ann Arbor.
Here are five freshmen who could make an immediate impact for Michigan next season.
1. QB Bryce Underwood
We might as well get this one out of the way. The Belleville (MI) product comes to Michigan as the nation's top prospect in the 2025 cycle. The Wolverines landed Underwood after he committed to LSU and Michigan is bringing Underwood in to help solve its passing woes. Last season, Michigan had the 131st-ranked passing offense and the Wolverines rotated between three quarterbacks. While Underwood's path to becoming the starter isn't yet clear -- Michigan signed veteran Mikey Keene from the transfer portal -- but Underwood is going to see the field early. I'm projecting this to be a J.J. McCarthy, Cade McNamara situation to begin where when both will play. But Underwood is too talented to keep off the field and I'm assuming he's going to take over the reins at some point during his freshman year.
Either way, Underwood is the one freshman who should make the most impact in Year 1.
2. WR Andrew Marsh
Speaking of the lack of a passing attack, the leading Michigan wide receiver last year was Tyler Morris who caught just 23 receptions for 248 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Colston Loveland led the way catching 56 passes for 582 yards. The Wolverines are going to have to get more production from the wide receiver position and it's very possible we see true freshman Andrew Marsh get some serious run. The Wolverines do return Semaj Morgan, Fred Moore, Kendrick Bell, Peyton O'Leary, and Amorion Walker, among others. But none of them have shown they are capable of really leading a team.
Unless you're Jeremiah Smith or Ryan Williams, a true freshman likely won't lead the team either. But providing an immediate impact? That's what Marsh can do. He has good size at 6-1 and Marsh is also quick. I project Marsh move around, but the slot feels like a good spot for the burner.
3. CB Shamari Earls
It shows Michigan's uptick in recruiting when you can go into the south and win a guy like Shamari Earls over both South Carolina and Georgia. The Wolverines were Earls' third and final school he committed to and Earls is someone Michigan -- along with every other school -- is high on. The Wolverines lost Will Johnson and replacing him won't be any small task. Michigan doesn't get back Jyaire Hill and Zeke Berry who started last year, but someone else will have to step up.
I view the 6-2, 180-pound corner having the same trajectory as Johnson had as a freshman. See limited play time early, but after a few games, Earls will be too good not to have on the field. He will have to battle Jo'Ziah Edmond and transfer Caleb Anderson for playing time on the outside.
4. Edge Nathaniel Marshall
It was a rollercoaster recruitment with Marshall who was originally committed to Michigan before leaving for Auburn, but chose to sign with the Wolverines. The 6-4, 265-pound athlete is a physical specimen who could see the field early as a true freshman. Michigan returns TJ Guy and Derrick Moore who are the clear starters, but past those two, there is inexperience.
Michigan has Dominic Nichols, Cam Brandt, Lugard Edokpayi, and Devon Baxter, among others but none of them are proven. Nichols and Brandt have both shown flashes but with how much Michigan rotates, Marshall could start working his way up. It's going to be hard to keep the Illinois product off the field.
5. OT Andrew Babalola
I was leaning linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boteng here, but we're going to slot in the five-star tackle. With that being said, I don't think Babalola will start -- at least not right away. I think Michigan starts Evan Link at RT and Andrew Sprague at RT. Babalola is the next likely starting LT at Michigan, but if either Link or Sprague struggles I could see the five-star playing.
Link had his struggles at RT last season for Michigan and gave up sacks and pressures. With Babalola being an early enrollee, he could press Link for playtime right away.
