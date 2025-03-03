REPORT: Michigan football a 'darkhorse' for nation's top prospect
With Sherrone Moore as the head coach at Michigan, the Wolverines should be a contender for plenty of top offensive linemen. The maize and blue landed a pair of five-star tackles this past cycle when Andrew Babalola and Ty Haywood committed. Michigan also signed a pair of four-star interior linemen with Avery Gach and Kaden Strayhorn in the fold. As great as the '25 class was, the 2026 class has a chance to be just as good -- if not better.
According to a recent report by On3's Steve Wiltfong, he calls Michigan a 'darkhorse' candidate to land the nation's top prospect: offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell.
"The top target is obviously the On3 Industry’s No. 1 overall prospect Jackson Cantwell. The Wolverines get him back to campus in March after hosting him in December. Georgia and Oregon have had the most buzz and rightfully so. I’d lean UGA over Oregon right now with Michigan as the darkhorse."
But Cantwell isn't the only lineman the Wolverines are in position to land. Michigan is in good standing with both Gregory Patrick and Zaden Krempin who have both been to campus and will be back this spring. Wiltfong also mentioned the Wolverines being a likely finalist for four-star offensive tackle Carter Sruggs out of Virginia. Michigan might not land all three of these linemen, but the Wolverines should be in the finals for all three with a legit chance to get all three of them.
One other top lineman Michigan is after is Texas native Felix Ojo. The massive lineman is a top-30 overall prospect, but Michigan will have to beat out Texas and others to land him. The Wolverines will get a visit from the elite prospect.
Michigan has three commitments in the 2026 cycle with the most recent being four-star offensive lineman Bear McWhorter.
