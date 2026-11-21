After wins over Marquette and William & Mary last week, Michigan had a break before hitting the court on Saturday. The Wolverines will head East to take on Villanova. The Wildcats are 3-2 this season, winning all three of their buy games, but suffered two losses against power programs. Former Maryland head coach Kevin Williard is the coach of Villanova, and his team lost to both Notre Dame and Pitt.

Now, Villanova will look for a statement win against Michigan, but if the Wolverines want to remain a team that has a championship pedigree, they need to take care of a Villanova team that hasn't fully come together quite yet.

Here's how you can see the Wolverines take on Villanova along with a few storylines, and our prediction.

How to watch

When: Saturday, Nov. 21

Saturday, Nov. 21 Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia, PA)

Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia, PA) Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Talent: Brandon Gaudin and Jim Jackson

Storylines

Can the bench have another good game?

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Michigan's bench has been very underwhelming this season. Freshman Quinn Costello is averaging double figures, but he has been the only bright spot on the Wolverines' bench. However, that changed on Sunday against William & Mary.

The Wolverines had eight players score in double figures, and that included three players off the bench. Costello, Oscar Goodman, and Kenny Noland all made an impact on the offensive end of the court, and that possibly was the spark Michigan needed. Even Ricky Liburd had a great slam dunk and made some key plays for the Wolverines.

That was William & Mary and this is Villanova. The Wildcats are world beaters, but they should battle for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Can Goodman, Liburd, and Noland have another good game? If so, Michigan will be tough to beat.

Michigan defending the big man

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Michigan obviously has size down low. J.P. Estrella is nearly 7-foot, and Moustapha Thiam is 7'2". But Villanova's big man, Luigi Suigo, is a key piece to what the Wildcats do. He is 7'3" and averages 12 points and a team-high 9.3 rebounds per game. He also blocks nearly two shots per game.

The Wolverines aren't real deep in the front court and while foul trouble hasn't haunted Michigan this season, it did during the exhibition games and the games overseas. The last thing the Wolverines can have happen is for Thiam and Estrella to get into early foul trouble.

Thiam is known for his defense and he will need to play well against Suigo, who Villanova will attempt to get involved early.

Prediction

Villanova is very guard-centric, along with using its 7'3" center. Ohio State transfer Devin Royal leads the Wildcats this season in scoring, but he hasn't been an elite No. 1 option before. Michigan plays good defense under Mike Boynton Jr. and that should continue even if the Wolverines aren't shooting well.

Quinn Costello has shot well behind the three-point line, and the Wolverines are still trying to see more consistency from Trey McKenney and Elliot Cadeau this season. Eventually, their shots are going to fall and Saturday would be a good time.

Villanova should keep things interesting with Michigan, but the Wolverines' starting five is just too good for a Wildcats team that lost by 20 to Pitt in their last outing.

Final score: Michigan 85, Villanova 72

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