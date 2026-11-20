3-1 Michigan, ranked #18 in the country, will take on the 3-2 Villanova Wildcats in a big non-conference game this Saturday. Villanova has played two power conference teams already this year, as they lost to both Notre Dame and Pittsburgh. They have beaten Holy Cross, La Salle, and Rider all in blowout fashion.

Michigan obviously lost to the only ranked team they played so far this year, the UConn Huskies, and they've beaten Oakland, Marquette, and William and Mary all in blowout fashion.

This game will be a nice test to see exactly where the Wolverines are at in the early stages of the season. Villanova is a likely NCAA Tournament team this year so if Michigan can look good against them, that would mean they could be in for a nice season in Big Ten play. Let's dive into both teams below.

Villanova Wildcats

Villanova is led in scoring by former Ohio State Buckeye Devin Royal, who played his previous three seasons in Columbus. He started for Ohio State in the last two seasons, and is now averaging 14.8 points per game in his senior season with the Wildcats. He's joined in the back court by fellow senior Jake Fiegen, who averages 12.4 points per game, a third senior in the back court in Tyler Perkins, who also averages 12.4 points per game, and a freshman center Luigi Suigo, who averages 12.0 points per game.

Obviously, the thing that stands out about Villanova is that they have three senior guards who are all averaging double digit points per game so far. Their entire back court is very experienced, which is a really nice thing to have in a college basketball team. The front court for the Wildcats isn't near as good or as experienced, though, so that's the thing I'd expect Michigan to try to take advantage of in this matchup.

Michigan Wolverines

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Michigan is led in scoring by star sophomore Trey McKenney, at 17.0 points per game, J.P. Estrella at 16.8 points per game, Roddy Gayle Jr. at 13.8 points per game, Quinn Costello at 11.8 points per game, and Elliot Cadeau at 10.8 points per game.

So far it's been a very balanced team in terms of scoring. It is a little guard heavy for Michigan as well, so it could be a fun matchup to watch with both of these teams having good guard play.

In the front court is where Michigan should have the edge. With J.P. Estrella and Moustapha Thiam patrolling the paint, Villanova may have a hard time scoring down low. I'd expect Michigan to really push their advantage in the paint, and Michigan should also be able to win the rebounding edge in this game.

Overall, the back court for both teams should be a fun matchup to watch. Villanova's backcourt is as experienced as any you'll find in the country, but Michigan has a lot of talent and experience there too. If Michigan can hold their own in the back court and win the paint scoring battle, they should be able to win this game semi-comfortably.

It should be a good game either way to evaluate where Michigan might be in terms of the Big Ten pecking order. If they win this game by 5+ points, it would indicate they're at least a top half of the Big Ten type team and possibly pushing for the top 4-5 teams in the Big Ten. If they struggle or it comes down to the wire, it might mean Michigan is more of a middle of the road Big Ten team this season.

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