How to Watch Michigan Basketball vs. William & Mary: TV Channel, Storylines, Prediction

After a win over Marquette on Wednesday, Michigan is back in action on Sunday. The Wolverines will take on William & Mary for the first time in the program's history. The Tribe, like the Wolverines, are 2-1 on the season. William & Mary's toughest game came against FAU, but the Tribe fell by five points in a high-scoring affair.

William & Mary plays one of the fastest offenses in the nation. Under head coach Brian Earl, the Tribe ranked first in average offensive possession length (13.7 seconds) last season. And it's carried over to this season. William & Mary is averaging over 91 points per game, and the Tribe is knocking down 10 three-pointers per game.

Here's how you can see the Wolverines take on William & Mary, along with a few storylines, and our prediction.

How to watch

When: Sunday, Nov. 15

Sunday, Nov. 15 Where: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Mich.) Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

2:00 p.m. ET Channel: Big Ten-Plus

Big Ten-Plus Talent: Ethan Sommers and Alex Miller

Storylines

Will the role players take another step?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan's bench production has been very underwhelming this season, aside from freshman Quinn Costello. The four-star freshman is fifth on the Wolverines, averaging 10.3 points and he leads Michigan, shooting 42.9% from three.

But Jalen Reed (three points per game), Oscar Goodman (2.7), and Ricky Liburd (1.7) have all been underwhelming. Even Kenny Noland, in a limited role, hasn't shown the scoring ability he had at Columbia. The Wolverines don't appear to be a very deep team right now, and if the Wolverines are going to continue to improve and compete against the better teams, Michigan needs more from its bench.

Playing against a team like William & Mary, we need to see more from the Wolverines' bench. Liburd and Goodman, especially, as both were touted to become breakout players this season.

Another good three-point shooting game?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan finally started to knock down its threes against Marquette. It wasn't a great first half, but the Wolverines found their stroke and shot 42% from deep. It was a good sign, since the Wolverines were below 30% against both Oakland and UConn, along with their final two exhibition games.

Costello is a big reason for the Wolverines' shooting above 40% from three against Marquette, but the issue is, as a team, Michigan is shooting 28.4% from three through three games. It's only three games, but Mike Boynton Jr. has talked about how the Wolverines are going to lean on their three-point game this season.

If Michigan is going to shoot more threes, we need to see the Wolverines knock them down consistently. Elliot Cadeau is shooting 23% from three and he's a key piece who needs to improve.

Prediction

William & Mary will test Michigan's tempo on Sunday, but it's going to look a lot like the Oakland game. The Wolverines are going to have clear size advantage against the Tribe, and Moustapha Thiam will be around this time.

The Tribe could stay in the game if they nail their threes and Michigan struggles to run with William & Mary, but there is a clear talent discrepancy in this game. Trey McKenney, Elliot Cadeau, and J.P. Estrella should all have big games and help the Wolverines cruise to their third win of the season.

Final score: Michigan 91, William & Mary 70

Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage