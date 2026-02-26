Illinois Forward Predicts How Illini Fans Will Receive Morez Johnson in Return

Michigan sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr. made the decision to transfer to play for Dusty May and the Wolverines after one season at Illinois with the Fighting Illini.

While Johnson's potential clearly shined bright during his freshman campaign under head coach Brad Underwood, Johnson has fit into May's system perfectly and has been a big piece to the puzzle for the 26-2 and No. 3 ranked team in the nation who just clinched a share of the Big Ten regular season title with a win over Minnesota this past Tuesday.

Johnson's numbers at Michigan are also up across the board as opposed to his freshman season at Illinois, averaging 24.4 minutes per game with the Wolverines as compared to 17.6 with the Illini.

He is taking almost four shot attempts more per game for the Wolverines than he did last season and is shooting at a 65% clip (Johnson shot 64% last season). Johnson's effective field goal percentage is also up a tick from last year while averaging 13.3 points per game and 7.3 rebounds as opposed to a seven point and 6.7 rebound average last season.

Feb 11, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) dunks the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

However, even though players entering the transfer portal is more commonplace than it's even been in college athletics, that doesn't mean Johnson is going to receive a warm welcome from the Illini faithful when Michigan takes on Illinois on Friday night on FOX.

In fact, Illini forward Jake Davis believes the fans will let Johnson hear it while also adding "it'll be good for him (Johnson) to return to what could've been."

Davis on Johnson

Davis met with the media during Illinois' practice on Thursday and spoke in depth about Johnson returning to State Farm Center when asked about it.

"I think he's gonna hear it," said Davis. "I think the fans are gonna let him know, as they should. He left. Nothing against that - Love Morez, but I think it'll be good for him to return to what could've been, what he could've had. I think it'll be good, it'll be fun."

Jake Davis was on Morez Johnson Jr. returning to State Farm Center tomorrow, and the fan reception:



"I think he's gonna hear it. I think the fans are gonna let him know, as they should. He left. Nothing against that - Love Morez, but I think it'll be good for him to return to… pic.twitter.com/lUZmx8aluv — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) February 26, 2026

Davis gave Johnson credit for the type of player he is and praised him for his intensity and desire to get every rebound.

"I played against him all last year in practice," Davis added. "He's a big, rough guy - he's physical. Love him to death, but it'll be interesting to play against him. He has no quit, he always wants to get every rebound... He's good, it'll be fun to play against him but obviously I hope we come out with the win."