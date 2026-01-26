John Beilein Reveals When Michigan Knew They Had Their 'Guy' in Trey Burke

During halftime of Michigan's 74-62 win over Ohio State this past Friday, the Wolverines honored former star point guard Trey Burke during a ceremony that raised his jersey to the rafters and included a speech from Burke in front of the sellout crowd.

After the game against the Buckeyes, both Burke and his former head coach, John Beilein, held press conferences with the media in light of the memorable night.

Both reminisced on their time together and at Michigan overall, with Beilein sharing the exact moment he knew the Wolverines had their point guard of the future.

Beilen on when he knew Michigan had their 'guy'

In the 2010-11 season, Beilein's fourth in Ann Arbor, Michigan was led by point guard Darius Morris, who helped the Wolverines to the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament during his sophomore season as the Wolverines continued to trend upward as a program under Beilein.

However, the coaching staff was well aware that Morris could leave for the NBA after that season, therefore Michigan would need a point guard to come in and replace him.

If Morris stayed for his junior year, at the very least, the Wolverines needed a point guard to come in and back him up and be ready to take the reigns when needed.

As it turned out, Morris declared for the draft after that season, meaning Burke, the three-star 6-foot guard out of Columbus, Ohio, who wasn't heavily recruited out of high school, would start at point guard for the Maize and Blue during his freshman campaign in 2011-12.

Apr 8, 2013; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Trey Burke (3) drives against Louisville Cardinals guard/forward Wayne Blackshear (20) during the second half of the championship game in the 2013 NCAA mens Final Four at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Not even Beilein could have guessed Burke would help transcend the program, but he did know they were getting a very good player out of Northland High School.

"I mean, we were so fortunate that that was the year we were having summer practice, cuz we were going to—we were going on a foreign trip," Beilein recalled. "And so we had the time to practice, and I looked at our team. I looked at who was coming in the next year (for the 2011 class), and I said, we have one point guard, Darius Morris. And he might be a pro, or maybe he needs a backup to help him, cuz we only got one. And so I left, like it’s middle of July, I said to Jeff Meyer (assistant coach) and my whole staff, said, 'if you guys see a really good point guard out there, I think we need to take a look at one, because we need someone for next year and the future.'

Beilein said during that summer, he spotted Burke at an event in Orlando and knew he was a fit after seeing him play for one half of basketball.

"it’s end of July, and I’m walking through a gym in Orlando," Beilein said. "And Jeff (Meyer) tells me, 'go look at the kid at the point guard from All-Ohio Red.' And it was one of those moments. I had to catch a flight. I watched that dude, I watched Trey for a half, and I said—this is rare for me. I said, 'that’s our guy.' And within weeks, he was up here visiting us, because we were practicing.

Beilein recalls the moment Burke committed to Michigan in August of 2010 after visiting Ann Arbor a few weeks after Beilein saw him play in Orlando.

Mar 29, 2013; Arlington, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach John Beilein embraces Trey Burke (3) after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks 87-85 in overtime in the semifinals of the South regional of the 2013 NCAA Tournament at Cowboys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

"I remember practicing at Crisler, no air conditioning, getting ready to end August, getting ready to go overseas. And he came over, and he committed to me," said Beilein. "I remember I called him from Belgium, and it was a happy day. But I’d be lying to say I thought we’d get what we got, the player of the year as a sophomore. I thought we were getting a really— I thought we were getting a really solid guard."

Beilein also discussed how he encouraged Burke, and other players with NBA aspirations who came to Michigan, to treat Michigan like a place they would be at for four years by pouring everything into it, which would ultimately help them in achieving their dream of turning pro.

"I used to encourage everybody, if you wanna be an NBA player, act like you’re here four years. Just put everything into it like you’re here four years, and we’ll drive you to the airport if you’re an NBA player," said Beilein. "We had no problem going pro, but that’s the mindset you gotta have. We didn’t want people who came here as a waypoint. This had to be a destination, and then they could get to their dreams."

Burke on how he wishes to be remembered in Ann Arbor

During Burke's presser, he was asked what he wants fans to think of when they see his jersey hanging in the rafter at Crisler.

"I want them to think about not only the basketball player, but the person, Burke said. Family man that I am, the faith that I wore on my sleeve. Always been a late bloomer, never got the attention right away. Had to work for it, never was just physically, naturally gifted. Started off slow, my dad used to always be like, 'hey, you slow but you crafty.' And then once I started getting my—I had a hand doing things of that nature.

"Once I started getting my speed and things, I could use my speed. But I want them to think about the mindset that I carry every day on that court. I want them to think about me as a winner. And someone who really helped change and turn this program back around to relevance."