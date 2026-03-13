Aday Mara Talks Wolverines’ Tournament Mentality Following Michigan's Win Over OSU
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On Friday afternoon (March 13), the No. 1-seeded Michigan Wolverines played their first game of the Big Ten Tournament, taking down the No. 8 seed, Ohio State, 71-67.
Leading the Wolverines (30-2, 19-1 Big Ten) was big man Aday Mara. The 7’3” center finished with a team-best 17 points, to go along with seven rebounds and two blocks in the victory. Elliot Cadeau, Trey McKenney and Morez Johnson Jr. all also finished in double figures for the Wolverines.
After the game, Mara joined the broadcast to talk about the win. He was asked about how the Wolverines are handling the pressure and their mentality throughout the Big Ten Tournament.
“Since the first day that we came together, we knew what we would be able to do this year,” Mara said. “So we have the same mentality, we came here to win it all.”
As a top-five team nearly all season long, UofM will continue to have high expectations for the remainder of the postseason.
It is clear that Mara and the Wolverines came to Chicago to compete, despite the fact that it likely has no impact on their NCAA Tournament seeding. UofM has essentially locked up a No. 1 seed, regardless of the outcomes this weekend.
For Michigan’s standards, today’s victory was a bit closer than normal, as nine of their last ten victories have been by double-digits. They also beat the Buckeyes (21-11, 12-8 Big Ten) by 12 points and 21 points in their first two meetings.
“We didn’t play our best game today, but we are going to get back tomorrow and I am 100% sure that we are going to do much better,” said Mara.
Looking ahead, Mara and the Wolverines await the winner of Illinois and Wisconsin. The game will take place tomorrow at 12 p.m.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2