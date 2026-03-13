Aday Mara Talks Wolverines’ Tournament Mentality Following Michigan's Win Over OSU

On Friday afternoon (March 13), the No. 1-seeded Michigan Wolverines played their first game of the Big Ten Tournament, taking down the No. 8 seed, Ohio State, 71-67.

Leading the Wolverines (30-2, 19-1 Big Ten) was big man Aday Mara. The 7’3” center finished with a team-best 17 points, to go along with seven rebounds and two blocks in the victory. Elliot Cadeau, Trey McKenney and Morez Johnson Jr. all also finished in double figures for the Wolverines.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) grabs a rebound against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

After the game, Mara joined the broadcast to talk about the win. He was asked about how the Wolverines are handling the pressure and their mentality throughout the Big Ten Tournament.

"We came here to win it all."



Aday Mara had plenty of company at the BTN desk after @umichbball’s #B1GMBBT quarterfinal win over rival Ohio State 😎 pic.twitter.com/Viyl5RCf7X — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 13, 2026

“Since the first day that we came together, we knew what we would be able to do this year,” Mara said. “So we have the same mentality, we came here to win it all.”

As a top-five team nearly all season long, UofM will continue to have high expectations for the remainder of the postseason.

It is clear that Mara and the Wolverines came to Chicago to compete, despite the fact that it likely has no impact on their NCAA Tournament seeding. UofM has essentially locked up a No. 1 seed, regardless of the outcomes this weekend.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney (1) drives to the basket against Ohio State Buckeyes center Christoph Tilly (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

For Michigan’s standards, today’s victory was a bit closer than normal, as nine of their last ten victories have been by double-digits. They also beat the Buckeyes (21-11, 12-8 Big Ten) by 12 points and 21 points in their first two meetings.

“We didn’t play our best game today, but we are going to get back tomorrow and I am 100% sure that we are going to do much better,” said Mara.

Looking ahead, Mara and the Wolverines await the winner of Illinois and Wisconsin. The game will take place tomorrow at 12 p.m.

