Michigan Basketball Coach Dylan Murphy Compares Brandon McCoy to 15 PPG NBA Scorer

Since becoming the new head coach at Michigan, Mike Boynton Jr. has begun to assemble his staff. After Dusty May departed for the Dallas Mavericks, Boynton Jr. had to replace two assistant coaching positions.

On top of promoting KT Harrell, Boynton Jr. added Brown head coach Mike Martin, along with the newest hire, Dylan Murphy, from the Orlando Magic's organization.

Murphy recently appeared on Go Blue Hoops with Tim McCormick, and while Murphy is still learning the Wolverines' roster and who fits where, he is already impressed with five-star freshman Brandon McCoy Jr.

With being in the Magic organization, Murphy compared McCoy's explosive athleticism to Anthony Black. He was the No. 6 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Arkansas, and Black averaged 15 points for Orlando this past season.

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"The first name that kind of came to my mind was Anthony Black from the Orlando Magic," Murphy said. "Kind of the same rangy, athletic, explosive. But sometimes I think it's unfair to compare players to each other. Like Brandon McCoy is Brandon McCoy. You know, his game is different.

"He's obviously athletically length, all of that. He checks every box and then some. But I think most importantly, he's a worker and you know, he's another guy that given his work ethic and his character like he'll reach whatever his ceiling is, he'll reach it for sure."

Murphy is impressed with the freshmen

While McCoy Jr. is the headliner of the class, he's certainly not the only one. Michigan signed one of the best classes in Dusty May's final season with the team — with Boynton Jr. retaining them all.

Forward Quinn Costello, who Tim McCormick believes is the second-best shooter on the team behind Trey McKenney, was a top-40 prospect and has a chance to see the court this season. Both Malachi Brown and Joseph Hartman provide wing play and shooting, and then Marcus Moller brings size to Ann Arbor.

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"Yeah, I mean, I think a bunch of our freshmen are pretty good," Murphy said. "Quinn Costello's ability to shoot the ball, Marcus Moeller — great size, shooting. Joe Hartman, Malachi Brown, like they've all shown a ton. Obviously, Brandon McCoy. Yeah, just the level of our freshmen generally. I've been super impressed."

Murphy comes from the G-League, where he helped the Magic win the championship, but what set Murphy apart was his ability to scout and to evaluate talent for the NBA. He knows what it takes to get to the league, and Murphy's stamp on the Wolverines' freshmen is certainly a good thing for Michigan heading into the season.