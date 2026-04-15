Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Tyrese Maxey, John Collins, Anthony Black)

There is nothing better than postseason basketball, and the two play-in games on Tuesday night in the NBA showed us why.

The Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat played a wild game that went to overtime and ended with a LaMelo Ball layup with less than five seconds to play to give the Hornets the win – and a chance to play for the No. 8 seed on Friday night.

In the second game of the night, the Portland Trail Blazers upset the Phoenix Suns in a matchup that came down to the final possession. So, we can only hope for more high-level action on Wednesday night with the No. 7 seed in the East on the line:

Wednesday’s NBA Play-In Games

No. 8 Orlando Magic vs. No. 7 Philadelphia 76ers (Eastern Conference)

No. 10 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 9 Los Angeles Clippers (Western Conference)

I’m eyeing three player props for today’s games, including a pick for Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, who should shoulder a major load on offense with Joel Embiid (appendix) out of the lineup.

In addition to Maxey, there are two role players worth betting on, including an Orlando Magic guard that may be undervalued a bit as a scorer.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds and analysis behind each player prop for Wednesday’s play-in matchups.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 15

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tyrese Maxey OVER 29.5 Points (-113)

Maxey has put together an amazing 2025-26 season, averaging 28.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from beyond the arc.

This is a great matchup for Maxey, as the Magic rank 25th in the NBA in points per game allowed to opposing point guards, and with Joel Embiid out, Maxey is going to need to step up.

This season, Maxey averaged over 28 points per game when playing without the former league MVP.

In his matchups with Orlando, Maxey scored 43, 20 and 29 points. He wasn’t as effective scoring the ball after returning from a finger injury, but Maxey is taking over 21 shots per game, giving him a really solid floor when it comes to any scoring prop.

John Collins OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-150)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like Collins at this discounted number against the Warriors:

John Collins is averaging 5.3 rebounds per game in the 2025-26 season, and he’s cleared this line in two of his three games against Golden State, including a nine-rebound game on Sunday.

Golden State doesn’t have Quinten Post in this matchup, and it already is one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA. The Warriors finished the regular season 24th in rebound percentage and 18th in opponent rebounds per game.

Collins’ role has fluctuated this season, but he’s still playing over 27 minutes per game. If the Warriors go small, Ty Lue may opt to use Collins as a small-ball center because of his ability to space the floor.

I think the veteran forward is a great bet to hit his season average after easily clearing it on Sunday.

Anthony Black OVER 10.5 Points (-123)

Anthony Black missed several games towards the end of the regular season with an abdominal strain, but he returned in April, appearing in four games and playing just under 18 minutes per game.

I’d be surprised to see Black on a massive minutes restriction on Wednesday, as he’s been one of Orlando’s best players all season long.

Black is averaging 15.0 points per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3-point range. Even in limited minutes over the last four games, Black has three games with at least nine shot attempts, including two with double-digit shot attempts.

That gives him a pretty solid floor against a Philly team that is 17th in the league in defensive rating. I’ll take a shot on Black playing more minutes with a playoff spot on the line for Orlando, which naturally should put him around his season average as a scorer.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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