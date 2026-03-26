Kings vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 26

The Orlando Magic need a win in the worst way on Thursday, and they’re heavily favored to make that happen against the Sacramento Kings.

Paolo Banchero and company have dropped six games in a row, falling to the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference in the process. Orlando is in danger of landing in the No. 9 or No. 10 spot by the time the regular season ends if it doesn’t close out the regular season strong.

Orlando is also banged up, as it remains without Franz Wagner and Anthony Black on Thursday. Jalen Suggs (illness) is listed as questionable.

Luckily for the Magic, the Sacramento Kings have a lengthy injury report tonight that features Russell Westbrook, Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray, De’Andre Hunter an Nique Clifford all listed as out.

The Kings are 5-5 in their last 10 games, but they were blown out by Charlotte on Tuesday as they look to wrap up the regular season in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

So, should we fade the tanking Kings even though Orlando is struggling?

Here’s a look at the betting odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Thursday’s interconference clash.

Kings vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Kings +15.5 (-105)

Magic -15.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Kings: +800

Magic: -1350

Total

231.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Kings vs. Magic How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 26

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Kia Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Kings record: 19-54

Magic record: 38-34

Kings vs. Magic Injury Reports

Kings Injury Report

Russell Westbrook – out

Nique Clifford – out

Keegan Murray – out

De’Andre Hunter – out

Zach LaVine – out

Domantas Sabonis – out

Drew Eubanks – out

Precious Achiuwa – questionable

Killian Hayes – questionable

Magic Injury Report

Jalen Suggs – questionable

Jonathan Isaac – out

Anthony Black – out

Franz Wagner – out

Kings vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets

Magic Best NBA Prop Bet

Paolo Banchero OVER 25.5 Points (-108)

Banchero is one of my favorite prop plays today, and I broke down why in today’s best NBA props column for SI Betting :

Magic star Paolo Banchero has scored 36 and 39 points in his last two games, pushing his season average to 22.7 points per game ahead of tonight’s matchup with the Kings.

Sacramento just was blown out by Charlotte on Tuesday night and rank 28th in the NBA in defensive rating this season. So, Banchero could be in a great spot to have another big scoring game with Franz Wagner and Anthony Black out of the lineup once again on Thursday.

Banchero is averaging 25.9 points per game on just under 18 shots per night since the All-Star break, shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from 3 from beyond the arc.

He should have a heavy workload once again on Thursday, and even though Orlando is favored by a ton, it may keep Banchero in this game longer than necessary to secure a much-needed win.

Kings vs. Magic Prediction and Pick

The Magic are impossible to trust – even against one of the worst teams in the league – to cover a spread of this magnitude.

So, I’m looking to the total on Thursday night, as Orlando and Sacramento have struggled on the defensive end in their last 10 games.

Orlando is just 23rd in the league in defensive rating during that stretch while the Kings are 24th. Sacramento has allowed at least 122 points in four straight games, including a game against the tanking Brooklyn Nets.

As bad as Orlando’s defense has been as of late, it does rank 10th in the league in offensive rating over its last 10 games. The Kings are allowing 121.2 points per game this season, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see Orlando have another big scoring night, especially if Suggs returns to action.

I wouldn't fault bettors for staying away from this game entirely, but the OVER is the safest pick on Thursday night.

Pick: OVER 231.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.