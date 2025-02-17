Michigan Basketball: Elite 7-footer schedules visit with Wolverines
The Michigan Wolverines are set to get a visit from one of the top available big men in the 2025 recruiting class. Aleksa Dimitrijević, a 7-foot-1 center and member of Serbian U18-19 national team, will reportedly be in Ann Arbor this weekend to watch the Wolverines do battle with the Michigan State Spartans (Feb. 21). He's also scheduled to visit Creighton on Feb. 23, and Illinois on Feb. 25.
Given the fact that Dusty May's Wolverines squad currently features two prolific 7-footers in Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin, you've got to like Michigan's chances in this recruitment.
A quick look at his highlights show a guy with tremendous talent and upside. His abilities in the post obviously stand out the most, but he also shows range and the ability to shoot from deep. With the right program and development, Dimitrijević could easily become one of the most dominant big men in college basketball.
Dimitrijević is certainly picking a phenomenal weekend to visit Ann Arbor, as No. 12 Michigan welcomes No. 14 Michigan State to the Crisler Center for what will undoubtedly be an epic matchup. The two rival programs are squarely in the hunt for the Big Ten championship, as well as being two teams that are favorites to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament. When you add the fact that this is one of the top rivalries in all of college sports, this will certainly provide Dimitrijević with a great look at everything Ann Arbor has to offer.
