Michigan Basketball: Elite 7-footer schedules visit with Wolverines

7’0 🇷🇸 Aleksa Dimitrijević will officially visit Michigan, Creighton and Illinois



put together a very impressive performance at U18s this summer



Averaged: 10.4 PPG, 7.3 RPG and 2.1 APG



Has Impressive playmaking skills, post game, has the ability to shoot at times, knows how… https://t.co/vDa9235QLR pic.twitter.com/1nqntZZfsJ