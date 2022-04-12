Skip to main content

'Relatively Soon': Dickinson Nears NBA Decision

The 7-foot sophomore standout is close to making a decision about his basketball future - to remain in Michigan or to declare for the NBA Draft.

Now that the season is officially over, Michigan Basketball fans are eagerly awaiting the decision of the big man in the middle - Hunter Dickinson. The sophomore standout averaged 18.6 points per game in 2021-22, along with 8.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game - all improvements from his incredible freshman campaign. 

On Monday, Dickinson was spotted taking in a Tigers game at Comerica Park. At one point during the game, Dickinson granted a brief interview - providing a bit of insight into his thinking when it comes to the NBA.  

"After the season, I took two weeks off of basketball, not worrying about anything," Dickinson said. "I've just started getting back to basketball, thinking about it. I haven't made a decision yet but I plan on making one relatively soon."

Though extremely talented, some have questioned just how well Dickinson's game will translate from the NCAA to the NBA. While traditional big men still have their place in the NCAA, the NBA has evolved to the point where 'traditional' big men are becoming obsolete. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

To his credit, Dickinson worked on his deep ball over the previous 12 months. During his freshman campaign, Dickinson attempted just four three-pointers and didn't make a single attempt. During his sophomore campaign, Dickinson attempted 64 from beyond the arc and made 21 of those attempts - a significant improvement from one year to the next. 

It remains to be seen just how valuable of a commodity Dickinson is to the NBA, but a decision on his part is expected to come soon.

frankie collins hunter dickinson
Basketball

'Relatively Soon': Dickinson Nears NBA Decision

By Christopher Breiler35 seconds ago
Michigan helmet
Football

Who Ya Got?: Michigan Player To Take Biggest Leap In 2022

By Brandon Brown23 hours ago
USATSI_6687460
Football

U-M Football GOAT: Why 'Shoelace' Belongs In The Discussion

By Christopher BreilerApr 10, 2022
michigan football spring game wolverines
Football

Who Ya Got?: Michigan's Most Exciting Player In 2022

By Brandon BrownApr 9, 2022
USATSI_18028886
Football

Ohio Columnist: U-M, Harbaugh Beating OSU In Critical Area

By Christopher BreilerApr 7, 2022
YouTube Thumbnail (1)
Football

Recapping Michigan's Spring Game, Basketball News, Jim Harbaugh

By Brandon BrownApr 6, 2022
InShot_20220403_202243127
Football

Will Records Be Broken In 2022?

By Christopher BreilerApr 6, 2022
USATSI_18007214 (1)
Football

'I Was Disappointed': Veteran Opens Up About Kaepernick Ahead Of U-M Appearance

By Christopher BreilerApr 5, 2022