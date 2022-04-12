'Relatively Soon': Dickinson Nears NBA Decision

The 7-foot sophomore standout is close to making a decision about his basketball future - to remain in Michigan or to declare for the NBA Draft.

Now that the season is officially over, Michigan Basketball fans are eagerly awaiting the decision of the big man in the middle - Hunter Dickinson. The sophomore standout averaged 18.6 points per game in 2021-22, along with 8.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game - all improvements from his incredible freshman campaign.

On Monday, Dickinson was spotted taking in a Tigers game at Comerica Park. At one point during the game, Dickinson granted a brief interview - providing a bit of insight into his thinking when it comes to the NBA.

"After the season, I took two weeks off of basketball, not worrying about anything," Dickinson said. "I've just started getting back to basketball, thinking about it. I haven't made a decision yet but I plan on making one relatively soon."

Though extremely talented, some have questioned just how well Dickinson's game will translate from the NCAA to the NBA. While traditional big men still have their place in the NCAA, the NBA has evolved to the point where 'traditional' big men are becoming obsolete.

To his credit, Dickinson worked on his deep ball over the previous 12 months. During his freshman campaign, Dickinson attempted just four three-pointers and didn't make a single attempt. During his sophomore campaign, Dickinson attempted 64 from beyond the arc and made 21 of those attempts - a significant improvement from one year to the next.

It remains to be seen just how valuable of a commodity Dickinson is to the NBA, but a decision on his part is expected to come soon.