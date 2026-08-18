Michigan Basketball in Contact With Nebraska Starter in the Transfer Portal
In this story:
According to a report by the Field of 68, Michigan and three other schools are in contact with fifth-year senior Jamarques Lawrence. USC, Fresno State, and Troy are the other three programs that are in known contact with Lawrence.
With the NCAA passing the five-for-five rule, allowing players to have five years of eligibility, the 2022 recruiting class wanted a piece of the pie. An injunction granted allowed those players, who exhausted their eligibility in the spring of this past year, to have another year of playing ability.
Lawrence is an experienced starter
The 6'3" guard began his season at Nebraska, where he played two seasons before transferring to Rhode Island for his junior season. But he opted to head back to Lincoln and finish his collegiate career with the Huskers.
In four years of basketball, Lawrence played in 128 career games and started 101 of those. In this past season, Lawrence averaged 9.8 points, .1 points less than last season at Rhode Island, and also had a career-high 3.8 assists per game.
Lawrence has been a career 36% 3-point shooter in his four-year career. He also gets it done on the defensive end of the court, averaging almost one steal per game.
Could fill the LJ Cason void
Following the exit of Dusty May, Mike Boynton Jr. was able to retain the entire Michigan roster, except guard LJ Cason. After sustaining a season-ending injury, Cason opted to leave the Wolverines and he transferred to Miami.
Cason was arguably the best backup point guard in the country last season before getting hurt. And even though Michigan has Elliot Cadeau returning at point guard, the Wolverines need a reliable backup.
Lawrence is used to starting, but he would have to accept a backup role at Michigan — unless Trey McKenney shifted to the '3' and Lawrence started at the '2'.
Either way, it would give Michigan another ballhandler for when Cadeau needed a breather.
Is Roddy Gayle out?
With news of Michigan being in contact with Lawrence, what does that mean for Roddy Gayle Jr.?
The first thought for many Michigan fans was that Gayle Jr. could come back to Michigan for another season and give the Wolverines their starting '3' and another player who could run the offense. Both Gayle Jr. and Boynton Jr. were open to a reunion, per reports, but nothing has come to fruition yet.
Either Michigan is keeping all of its options on the table, or Gayle Jr. won't be back in Ann Arbor in 2026-27.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop