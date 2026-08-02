Roddy Gayle Jr. Spotted at Michigan Basketball Practice — Opens Up About Possible Return

With news breaking on Friday that Judge Charlotte Sweeney of the U.S. District Court of Coloradogranted a class-wide preliminary injunction that will force the NCAA to give an extra year of eligibility to anyone in the 2022 class, who exhausted their eligibility this past spring — there could be a lot of movement in college sports.

And for Michigan basketball, a team that has an open scholarship spot with L.J. Cason leaving for Miami, there is a path for the Wolverines to bring back old friend Roddy Gayle Jr.

Gayle Jr. recently spotted at a Michigan practice

Go Blue Hoops' Tim McCormick was recently at a Michigan practice, looking at the Wolverines' new roster and seeing the coaches work. McCormick was looking at who could start at the '3' for Michigan this season, and in came walking Gayle Jr.

This was prior to the Colorado ruling, and Gayle Jr., who was playing for the Detroit Pistons of the Summer League at the time, came to see trainer Chris Williams.

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However, at the time, McCormick knew it was a possibility that Gayle Jr. could end back up at Michigan with the ruling potentially going into effect. Interestingly enough, McCormick asked head coach Mike Boynton Jr. about Gayle Jr, and the Michigan coach made it obvious he wanted Gayle Jr. back on his roster if he was eligible — as did Gayle Jr. himself.

"I asked about the Colorado ruling and he was very calm and polished. And here's what he said. 'Roddy Gayle is a national champion. Strong defense, team oriented, great leader. If the court rules in favor of the players, then I want Roddy Gayle on my team and in my lineup'. I thought that was phenomenal, very politically smart," McCormick said.

"So why was Roddy at practice in summer league? He twisted his ankle playing in Las Vegas for the Pistons and he missed the last few games. He was getting treatment from trainer Chris Williams on his ankle. So I went over and talked to Roddy. It was a great conversation. and we talked about summer league and the national championship and next steps and I said, 'Okay, Roddy, what would be your preference if the court ruling said that you could play another year?'

"He smiled and said it would be great to come back to Ann Arbor and finish as a Michigan Wolverine one more year."

Would Gayle Jr. give Michigan a championship roster?

Coming off a national title, Michigan will look a little different this season with its three-headed front-court monster off to the NBA. But the Wolverines should have one of the best backcourts in the country with Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney back.

Tennessee transfer J.P. Estrella will start at the '4' this season and Cincinnati big man Moustapha Thiam will start at center. The only question is who starts at the '3'.

There are a few options currently on the roster: Ricky Liburd, Oscar Goodman, and Brandon McCoy Jr. all come to mind, with McCoy Jr. providing the highest ceiling. However, Gayle Jr. would immediately provide Michigan will championship experience, a defensive mentality. and someone who will do the small things to help win games.

It would be a no-brainer decision for Michigan to add Gayle Jr. back, if that's what he wants to do. He would also provide Michigan will a capable ball-handler to go alongside Cadeau when he needs a break. Adding Gayle Jr. back to the roster would give the Wolverines an extra boost that they need.