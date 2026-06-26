Every Michigan Basketball Player's Eligibility Under the New NCAA 5-for-5 Rule

The new 5-for-5 rule will once again change the landscape of college athletics. However, it will be easier to track, as the traditional redshirt and waivers are out the door — mostly. It's quite simple to figure out.

The athlete's five-year period will begin at either full-time college enrollment OR during the academic year following their 19th birthday — whichever comes first.

It's a new era to get used to, and something that will go into effect this season.

Looking ahead to basketball, here's the amount of eligibility every Michigan men's basketball player will have starting in the 2026-27 season.

The breakdown

In the table below, the 'years in school' is based on the conclusion of the 2025-26 season. The 'remaining eligibility' is from 2026-2027 and on.

Player Name Years in School Remaining Eligibility Forward Jalen Reed Four Two* Guard Elliot Cadeau Three Two Forward J.P. Estrella Three Two Center Moustapha Thiam Two Three Forward Oscar Goodman Two Three Guard L.J. Cason Two Three Guard Trey McKenney One Four Wing Ricky Liburd One Four Guard Brandon McCoy Jr. Zero Five Forward Quinn Costello Zero Five Wing Lincoln Cosby Zero Five Guard Joseph Hartman Zero Five Wing Malachi Brown Zero Five Center Marcus Moller Zero Five

*Reed can be grandfathered into a sixth-year of eligibility with a hardship waiver.

Will this make a significant change for Michigan

Yes, it certainly could be significant for Michigan and any other program. In football, a player is allowed to play up to four games and retain a redshirt, but now, with redshirts out the window, a team could have a player start every game for five years, in theory.

For basketball, it's another major change. Under the old rule, a player who was going to redshirt couldn't play a second of college basketball, or they would burn the redshirt. But now, Michigan can play any player it wants during the season to give them valuable experience.

There are a few incoming freshmen who likely weren't going to play this season. But if the Wolverines are blowing out an opponent, they could enter the contest and play a few minutes, and nothing hurts.

Of course, with Mike Boynton Jr. taking over on an interim level, Michigan must retain its roster first.

Chance of gaining a big-time player late in the 2026-27 season

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Plus, with the addition of the new rule, Michigan could gain a major boost for next season. Guard L.J. Cason could play in 2026-27 when he heals up.

After tearing his ACL late in the regular season, Cason and the coaching staff agreed he would redshirt this upcoming season. But with the five-for-five rule, Cason has a shot to play late in the season.

Cason was Michigan's primary backup point guard to Elliot Cadeau last season. Assuming Cason comes back with Dusty May's departure, he could resume that role when Michigan is hoping to make a deep run in both the Big Ten Conference Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.