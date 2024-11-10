Injury report: Michigan basketball to get a key player back against Wake Forest
Michigan men's basketball is coming off of a big win on Monday against Cleveland State. The Wolverines started the season on a high note with a 101-53 victory. Not only did Michigan get a big win, but the Wolverines did so without starting guard Rubin Jones.
It would appear Jones is trending to play on Sunday against Wake Forest. He was elevated from OUT against the Vikings to questionable against Wake Forest. Freshman Justin Pippen is also listed as questionable.
Jones is one of many transfers Dusty May landed this offseason. May had familiarity with Jones who played for North Texas. Jones was a defensive standout who can shoot the 3 well. On Monday, Nimari Burnett started in place of Jones.
Michigan and Wake Forest will tipoff at 1pm E.T. on ESPN 2.
