Sherrone Moore explains the bizarre mystery surrounding Kalel Mullings' usage against IU
Michigan dropped its fifth game of the season on Saturday afternoon when the Wolverines fell to Indiana, 20-15. It's just the third time Indiana has beaten Michigan since 1987. The maize and blue had several chances to win the game, but between baffling coaching decisions and execution problems -- Michigan dropped another game.
Speaking of coaching decisions, Kalel Mullings -- Michigan's leading rusher -- had just one carry in the first half. The Wolverines started Donovan Edwards once again which wasn't the confusing part. Once Edwards went to the bench for a breather, in came sophomore Ben Hall.
Mullings had usage in the second half. He ended with 10 carries, but why didn't he see more carries in the first half? Sherrone Moore said it was because Edwards was practicing better.
"Yeah, I just thought Donovan was practicing a little bit better," Moore said on Edwards starting over Mullings. "Then we just, we've got two good backs, so we rotated him in and ended up putting Kalel in the second half."
That's fine. But how about sophomore Ben Hall? According to coach Moore, Hall was also practicing really well and Michigan wanted to give him the opportunity to see more carries.
"He practiced well, too," Moore on why Hall was the No. 2 against IU. "We just wanted to get Ben some carries. Throughout the whole year, he's been doing a really good job. I thought it was time for him to get some work as well.
"Yeah, a little bit of both. Ben was practicing really well, and it was time for an opportunity for Ben to get some carries. And so it felt like that was the best decision we needed to do."
It's worth noting that Moore told the CBS broadcast at halftime that both Edwards and Hall were practicing better and playing better than Mullings so he wanted to give them a chance. But entering Indiana, Hall had just seven total carries and his last carry came against Illinois.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Takeaways: Indiana defeats Michigan for the third time since 1987
Social media isn't happy with the Michigan coaching staff following loss to Indiana
Kenneth Grant breaks a Michigan Football record during Indiana game