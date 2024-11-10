Social media isn't happy with the Michigan coaching staff following loss to Indiana
Michigan fell to 5-5 on the season after losing to Indiana 20-15 on Saturday night. The Wolverines lost to the Hoosiers for the third time since 1987. The Michigan coaching staff continues to make baffling moves with the quarterback rotation. Taking Davis Warren out for Alex Orji in crucial plays -- while showing their hand continues to not make sense when all Orji does is run the football.
The Wolverines tried to make a comeback but came half of a yard short when Peyton O'Leary ran short of the sticks. The Wolverines' defense played more than well enough to win the game. Michigan allowed just two touchdowns in the first half and was dominant after that.
Following the game, the Michigan media and fans were clearly not happy with what they seen from the Wolverines.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Takeaways: Indiana defeats Michigan for the third time since 1987
Kenneth Grant breaks a Michigan Football record during Indiana game
'26 Michigan commit Jaylen Pile will be a 'dynamic playmaker' in the Wolverines' offense