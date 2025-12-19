Michigan captain Marlin Klein makes case for who should be Wolverines next head coach

Michigan's head coaching search is well underway and it appears that Alabama's Kaden DeBoer and Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham are at the top of the list. Friday could be telling -- depending on if DeBoer loses to Oklahoma -- and some dominoes could start to fall.

However, Michigan's football team, parents, and some signees would like to see the Wolverines stay in-house and promote Biff Poggi as Michigan's next head coach. Captain and veteran TE Marlin Klein shared that sentiment on Friday when speaking with the media.

"Who I want to see is Coach Poggi," Klein said. "The reason for that is the person he is. He truly just cares about the people within the building, not just the coaches, not just the players, but really everybody. I mean, he cares about the janitor. He wants to make sure everybody's doing good. And you can just tell, you know, his son played here. He has a relationship to this place where, you know, it's a part of him.

"He's a Michigan man and he loves it here and everybody loves him. And I do believe that he's the right person for this job. Like, I want to see him in that position because I do believe that he's the best fit for the younger guys and, you know, the guys that are still in his locker room."

What veterans are looking for in their new head coach

While Poggi might be the feel-good hire, the chances aren't super high that Michigan gives him the permanent position. With guys like DeBoer and Dillingham on their list, the Wolverines are chasing guys who have 'done it' as the head coach.

If Poggi isn't the man, what does CB Zeke Berry want to see in the next coach? Bottom line is he wants to see someone who can come in and is ready to win another national title in Ann Arbor.

"I'm trying not to really think about that so much," Berry said. "I know this program is going to bring somebody into that spot that's going to lead us and guide us to where we want to go to.

"I'm just looking for a coach that's ready to win a national championship."

Whomever Michigan hires, breakout star LB Jimmy Rolder is confident he will be a good coach and will come in and lead the Wolverines.

"You know, obviously not my decision to make, but I'll trust whatever they bring in," Rolder said. "They'll have a great guy, great coach, step up, and I think he'll do a great job leading the program."