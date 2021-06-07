Juwan Howard Channels His Football Skills In Latest Photo Shoot

Entering his third season as head basketball coach of the Michigan Wolverines, it's safe to say that Juwan Howard is a fan-favorite in Ann Arbor. From his genuine personality to his success on the court itself, there are plenty of reasons for fans to be high on the former Fab Five member turned head coach.

On Monday, Howard welcomed 2022 point guard recruit Jaden Bradley to campus for an unforgettable visit. Among the things that Bradley got to experience during his time in Ann Arbor was a football-themed photo shoot with Howard.

Bradley, a product out of IMG Academy in Bradenton (Fla.) is arguably the top point guard in the 2022 class and holds offers from just about every college basketball powerhouse program in the country.

As for Howard, he continues to show why recruits are flocking to Ann Arbor to be a part of something special.

Entering his third year as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, Howard has one of the top programs in America and is set to welcome in the No. 1 recruiting class in 2021. Top-rated players like 6-10 forward Moussa Diabate, point guard Frankie Collins, guard Kobe Bufkin and Florida's Gatorade Player of the Year - Caleb Houstan - have all bought into what Howard is selling.

Not only is Howard getting the No. 1 class for the 2021 recruiting cycle, he's also going to welcome back some significant talent - including guys like Eli Brooks, Brandon Johns Jr, Terrance Williams and Zeb Jackson. Howard also went back to the transfer portal to snag Coastal Carolina transfer DeVante' Jones, the Sun Belt Player of the Year and one of the best available point guards in the portal,

The biggest question mark at this point is the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Hunter Dickinson. The 7-footer recently announced that he would be entering his name into the NBA draft and exploring his opportunities of playing at the highest level. Though it seems that his heart is with the NBA, Dickinson hired an NCAA approved agent in order to keep the door open for a possible return to Ann Arbor in 2021.